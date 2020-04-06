ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Coronavirus cases and fatalities in Michigan
The number is based on confirmed diagnostic tests. It is very likely that the true number of COVID-19 cases is higher as many cases are asymptomatic.
New COVID-19 cases and fatalities per day in Michigan
This is a good indicator of “flattening the curve” — when there is a steady decreasing trend, it is an indicator that the spread of the disease is slowing down.
If you’d like to use these graphs and maps on your site or articles, please e-mail us.
Coronavirus in Michigan News:
- April 6, 2020Detroit Tigers legend and 1968 world champ Al Kaline dead at 85
Baseball Hall of Famer Al Kaline, who manned right field for the Detroit Tigers from 1953-1974 and helped lead the team to a World Series championship in 1968, died Monday afternoon at his home in sub …
- April 6, 2020Michigan reports more than 100 new coronavirus deaths, the largest daily increase so far
Michigan reported 101 new deaths from the coronavirus on Monday, the largest daily increase since the state’s first fatality on March 18. The state’s death toll now stands at 727, the third highest in …
- April 6, 2020Little Caesars to donate one million pizzas to coronavirus frontline workers, launches 'pie it forward' program
Michigan-born chain and home of the Hot-N-Ready $5 pizza Little Caesars is joining the coronavirus crisis relief efforts by feeding those working on the frontlines of the pandemic. Starting Tuesday, L …
- April 6, 2020Beloved metro Detroit educator and poet Brenda Perryman dies of coronavirus
Tributes from community leaders and former mentees have been pouring in since Sunday’s news that Southfield educator, poet, and public access talk show host Brenda Perryman died on Sunday due to coron …
- April 6, 2020Detroit's 2020 Grand Prix on Belle Isle canceled due to coronavirus
For years, the months-long construction for Belle Isle’s annual Grand Prix IndyCar Series race has been a point of contention for many Detroiters, who want to just be able to use the State Park for wh …
- April 6, 2020Detroit Zoo ramps up precautionary measures for its big cats after Bronx Zoo tiger diagnosed with coronavirus
Animal care workers at the Detroit Zoo are taking extra precautions after a tiger at the Bronx Zoo in New York tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, last week. Communica …
- April 6, 2020Gov. Whitmer plans to extend stay-at-home order as coronavirus continues to rapidly spread
As the coronavirus continues to spread rapidly across Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Monday she expects to extend her stay-at-home beyond the initial April 14 expiration date. Whitmer said hospi …
- April 6, 2020Michigan nurse demonstrates coronavirus cross-contamination in viral video
Saginaw clinician Molly Lixey took to Facebook for what she called a “Molly rant” to demonstrate the dangers of cross-contamination while wearing gloves by using house paint and a scenario millions of …
- April 6, 2020Coronavirus shines light on issues of child care, housing, and paid family in Michigan
As state leaders assess the evolving challenges created by the COVID-19 outbreak, some policy analysts want to do their part to help keep Michigan residents healthy and financially stable. Gilda Jacob …
- April 6, 20202 more TSA screeners at Detroit Metro Airport test positive for coronavirus
Two more Transportation Security Administration screeners at Detroit Metro Airport have tested positive for the coronavirus. Both screening officers were working in late March before they realized the …