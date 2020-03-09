SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the COVID-19 respiratory disease, first appeared in China in late December 2019. In the three months since it was first identified, the virus has spread to more than 50 countries, with over 100,000 confirmed cases and 3,800 fatalities reported worldwide.

The first COVID-19 case in the United States involved a 35-year-old man who had traveled to Wuhan, China (the viral hotspot) before returning to Washington State. The case was confirmed on January 20.

Since then, the US has reported at least 561 coronavirus cases in total across 33 states, as of March 9. This tally includes 46 Americans who were on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan and three people who were evacuated from China, amounting to 49 repatriated cases.

Twenty-one Americans have died of COVID-19: 18 in Washington state, two in Florida, and one in California.

Washington: the hardest-hit state (136 cases)

Washington has so far confirmed 136 cases of COVID-19. Most of the 18 reported deaths in the state were recorded among elderly residents of Life Care Center, where more than 50 people and staff members have shown symptoms of the respiratory disease.

King County has confirmed 59 cases and 12 deaths, making it the most affected county in Washington. Snohomish County comes second with 19 cases and one death.

Following reports of an increase in the number of cases in the state, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee declared a state of emergy on February 29.

California is the second most affected state (124 cases)

There are 124 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in California, including 22 passengers aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship off the state’s coast. There are actually 3,500 people stuck onboard the cruise ship, so the actual number of cases might be much larger. A 71-year-old man onboard the ship became the first reported fatality of the virus in California.

A state of emergency was declared in California by Gov. Gavin Newsom on March 4 in order to mobilize additional resources to battle the outbreak.

New York has 105 cases

The first COVID-19 case in New York state was reported on March 1, a woman who had recently returned from a trip to Iran. Shortly after, more and more cases popped up. As of March 9, there are 105 confirmed cases, 12 of which are in New York City.

Florida has 13 cases (including two deaths)

On March 7, the Florida Department of Health announced three new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

A day earlier, health workers also announced that two people had died after becoming infected with the novel coronavirus. Florida is the third state to record COVID-19-related fatalities after California and Washington. Both were in their 70s and had a recent history of international travel.

Massachusetts has 28 cases (but only one confirmed by CDC)

On March 6, five new cases were reported in Massachusets, including a woman in her 80s who had traveled overseas. She is now hospitalized.

Georgia has 11 cases

Four new cases were reported on March 7, the Georgia Department of Public Health said. All the patients live in Atlanta, including a couple who had recently traveled to Italia, one of the hardest-hit countries by the coronavirus. The two patients are currently isolated at home as their medical condition did not warrant hospitalization.

Colorado has 8 cases

Two new cases of COVID-19 were announced on March 6 by local authorities, bringing the total tally to 8 confirmed cases.

Arizona has 5 cases

On March 7, the Arizona Department of Public Health stated that two more citizens were diagnosed with COVID-19. The new cases lived in the same house as another person who had previously tested positive. All three live in Pinal County and are currently under quarantine at a Maricopa County hospital.

Illinois has 7 cases

The latest COVID-19 diagnosed patient in Illinois is a man in his 20s who traveled to Italy, the Illinois Department of Public Health and Cook County Department of Public Health said on March 5.

Texas has 12 cases

Two new cases were identified at Fort Bend on March 6 and four other people who had traveled together overseas were confirmed COVID-19 positive in Harris County.

State of emergency across US states

Besides New York, Washington, and California, a growing number of states have declared emergencies in order to contain the spread of the virus. These include Oregon, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and Utah.

How to get tested for the novel coronavirus

According to Stephen Hahn, FDA Commissioner, over 1,500 people have been tested for COVID-19 so far. In order to get tested, you must visit your doctor, who has to approve the procedure.

Your doctor will swab the nose or throat, collect phlegm coughed up from the lungs, or squirt liquid into the nose, throat, or lungs and collect the liquid again. This sample is then sent to a laboratory for testing. This time-consuming process is part of the reason why the COVID-19 situation in the United States is likely underreported.

On March 6, government officials announced that a million test kits for COVID-19 will soon be available over mail. You’ll still have to have the procedure performed by a doctor or health worker.

The country’s testing capacity will soon be greatly expanded once kits provided by LabCorp and Quest Diagnostics receive FDA approval.

But, for the moment, “we still find ourselves as a country with pretty limited capacity to test,” said Michael Mina, an epidemiologist at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston.

This story is still ongoing and will be updated with further data and information as they surface.