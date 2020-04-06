ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Coronavirus cases and fatalities in Pennsylvania
The number is based on confirmed diagnostic tests. It is very likely that the true number of COVID-19 cases is higher as many cases are asymptomatic.
New COVID-19 cases and fatalities per day in Pennsylvania
This is a good indicator of “flattening the curve” — when there is a steady decreasing trend, it is an indicator that the spread of the disease is slowing down.
If you’d like to use these graphs and maps on your site or articles, please e-mail us.
Coronavirus in Pennsylvania News:
- April 6, 2020Beaver County nursing home now presumes everyone in building may have COVID-19
The Beaver County nursing home that has seen an ever growing number of COVID-19 cases said Monday it now presumes everyone in the building has the virus
- April 6, 2020Mike Kelly expects to recover from COVID-19 this week
U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Butler, said he feels he has “turned a corner” and expects to recover by the end of the week.
- April 6, 2020Human remains found along Bethel Park trail, police say
- April 6, 2020Judge in Tree of Life mass killing case says federal death penalty does not violate U.S. Constitution
- April 6, 2020More than 10,000 people in the U.S. have died from coronavirus, Johns Hopkins data show
- April 6, 2020State high court to weigh in on Mount Washington billboard fight
- April 6, 2020Dow surges 1,600 points even as U.S. braces for ‘hardest and saddest’ week of pandemic
- April 6, 2020Man acquitted in Wilkinsburg massacre ordered detained on federal gun charge
- April 6, 2020Giant Eagle, other major retailers limiting customers in their stores
- April 6, 2020Ron Cook: Maurkice Pouncey adds to his Hall of Fame resume with all-decade recognition