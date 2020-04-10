ADVERTISEMENT
Coronavirus cases and fatalities in Ohio
A regularly-updated map of confirmed COVID-19 cases, borough by borough.
The number is based on confirmed diagnostic tests. It is very likely that the true number of COVID-19 cases is higher as many cases are asymptomatic.
New COVID-19 cases and fatalities per day in Ohio
This is a good indicator of “flattening the curve” — when there is a steady decreasing trend, it is an indicator that the spread of the disease is slowing down.
Coronavirus news in Ohio:
- April 11, 2020NWS Confirms At Least 7 Tornado Touchdowns In Ohio This Week
The National Weather Service damage survey teams have found at least 7 tornado touchdowns in Ohio from the storms Tuesday and Wednesday nights.
- April 11, 2020The Latest on Coronavirus in Ohio
The latest news, updates and information on coronavirus in Ohio.
- April 11, 2020Capitol Letter: Coronavirus – One Month Later
Capitol Letter features insightful discussion about issues that impact Ohioans.
- April 10, 2020Sharing Smiles And Laughter
Spectrum News 1 viewers from across the state have been sharing adorable and creative videos.
- April 10, 2020State Unemployment Nears 700K But Not Everyone's Represented
The state can only process regular UI claims right now, and those newly-granted unemployment from the CARES Act won’t see money until May.
- April 10, 2020Sinclair Students Adjusting Well to Coursework Online
Sinclair students are adjusting to their new reality of taking a hands-on learning experience and adapting it to an at-home learning experience
- April 10, 2020Chalk Art Spreading Positivity Through Communities
“Chalk Walk” is being done by people of all ages, at all artistic levels, with the common goal of keeping the community safe and making people smile.
- April 10, 2020Orthopedics Office Alleviating Hospital Burdens
UH’s Center for Orthopedics is urging people with broken bones, fractures and other muscle or bone injury to use its walk-in clinic.
- April 10, 2020Winter Is Back?
Winter returns with lake effect snow and freeze warnings to start weekend.
- April 11, 2020Protesters Want Ohio Back Open
Dozens of protesters gathered at the Statehouse in defiance of the governor’s stay-at-home and social distancing orders.