Coronavirus cases and fatalities in Wyoming
A regularly-updated map of confirmed COVID-19 cases, county by county.
The number is based on confirmed diagnostic tests. It is very likely that the true number of COVID-19 cases is higher as many cases are asymptomatic.
New COVID-19 cases and fatalities per day in Wyoming
This is a good indicator of “flattening the curve” — when there is a steady decreasing trend, it is an indicator that the spread of the disease is slowing down.
Coronavirus news in Wyoming:
- April 10, 2020COVID-19 daily briefing: April 10, 2020
As of 3 p.m., April 10, 2020 Wyoming: Confirmed cases of COVID-19: 253. Recovered: 105. By county: Laramie County leads the state with 58 confirmed cases, followed by Teton with 53, Fremont with 40, …
- April 10, 2020Week four: The pandemic in Wyoming from April 4-10
In Wyoming’s fourth week of battling a pandemic, the state appeared to enter a holding pattern. On Sunday, Wyoming had 200 confirmed cases of COVID-19. As of Friday morning there were 239 cases. The r …
- April 10, 2020Strap on that mask, prevent disease spread
It is now clear that widespread use of facemasks is an effective complement to hand washing and social distancing to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Even homemade masks, buffs or kerchiefs can add a si …
- April 10, 2020Frontline stories: County health officer catapulted into key role
Like public health officers around the state and country, Dr. Brian Gee’s role wasn’t terribly demanding before the COVID-19 outbreak. Gee, a longtime physician who specializes in emergency care, mai …
- April 10, 2020Marquee messages
With state officials closing public spaces and asking Wyoming residents to stay home as much as possible, the usual methods of interpersonal communication have been disrupted. Across the state though, …
- April 9, 2020COVID-19 daily briefing: April 9, 2020
As of 3 p.m., April 9, 2020 Wyoming: Confirmed cases of COVID-19: 239. Recovered: 94. By county: Laramie County leads the state with 54 confirmed cases, followed by Teton with 50, Fremont with 38, Na …
- April 9, 2020Second company abandons Evanston immigration jail project
A second private prison company has walked away from a proposal to build and operate a for-profit immigration jail in Evanston that the company said would bring high-paying jobs to the struggling town …
- April 8, 2020COVID-19 daily briefing: April 8, 2020
Beginning April 8, WyoFile will publish its COVID-19 daily briefing at 3:30 p.m. to align with a new Wyoming Department of Health updating schedule. As of 3 p.m., April 8, 2020 Wyoming: Confirmed ca …
- April 7, 2020COVID-19 daily briefing: April 7, 2020
Beginning April 8, WyoFile will publish its COVID-19 daily briefing at 3:30 p.m. to align with a new Wyoming Department of Health updating schedule. As of 10 a.m., April 7, 2020 Wyoming: Confirmed c …
- April 7, 2020Think your work is ‘essential’ during a pandemic? Think again
Even doorknob makers think they are critical cogs during the COVID-19 pandemic and want a gubernatorial designation as essential workers, a policy advisor to Gov. Mark Gordon says. They’re not likely …