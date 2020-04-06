ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Coronavirus cases and fatalities in New York
The number is based on confirmed diagnostic tests. It is very likely that the true number of COVID-19 cases is higher as many cases are asymptomatic.
New COVID-19 cases and fatalities per day in New York
This is a good indicator of “flattening the curve” — when there is a steady decreasing trend, it is an indicator that the spread of the disease is slowing down.
If you’d like to use these graphs and maps on your site or articles, please e-mail us.
Coronavirus in New York News:
- April 6, 2020What Democrats Might Need to Sacrifice to Get Voting by Mail
As the legal, logistical, and political chaos surrounding the planned April 7 primary (and general election for certain judicial offices) in Wisconsin shows, holding elections during a pandemic is a n …
- April 6, 2020Boris Johnson Is Now in Intensive Care Due to Coronavirus Symptoms
We’re committed to keeping our readers informed. We’ve removed our paywall from essential coronavirus news stories. Become a subscriber to support our journalists. …
- April 6, 2020De Blasio’s Street-Closure Mini-Program Was Pathetic, and Now It’s Over
We’re committed to keeping our readers informed. We’ve removed our paywall from essential coronavirus news stories. Become a subscriber to support our journalists. …
- April 6, 2020Coronavirus in New York: Latest Updates
Array
- April 6, 2020Listen: Acting Navy Secretary Calls Fired Captain ‘Stupid’ in Leaked Speech
Brett Crozier, the former captain of the USS Theodore Roosevelt, committed a “betrayal” when he wrote a letter warning Navy leadership of a COVID-19 outbreak on the aircraft carrier, Acting Secretary …
- April 6, 2020Diary of a Hospital: A Surgeon’s Hope
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to unfold, the medical staff at Mount Sinai Brooklyn is providing …
- April 6, 2020The Small-Business Loan Program Is Already Hitting 4 Big Snags
The small-business bailout — otherwise known as the “Paycheck Protection Program” (PPP) — was arguably the most ambitious provision of the $2 trillion stimulus bill that Congress pa… More » …
- April 6, 2020Why Trump Is Overruling Scientists to Pursue His Pet Coronavirus Drug
Trofim Lysenko was a Soviet biologist who gained the favor of Joseph Stalin by promoting pseudoscientific theories that purported to apply Marxist-Leninist theory to biology. Lysenko’s insight was to …
- April 6, 2020Key Coronavirus Model Now Predicts Many Fewer U.S. Deaths
A Sunday update of a prominent COVID-19 forecasting model suggests that fewer lives will be lost during the first wave of the coronavirus outbreak than previously thought. More » …
- April 6, 2020Cruise Lines Are Already Getting the Support They Deserve in This Crisis
“We can’t let the cruise lines go out of business,” President Trump said on March 22 as Congress was working out the final details of the coronavirus relief package that would become the … More …