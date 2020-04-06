ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Coronavirus cases and fatalities in Illinois
The number is based on confirmed diagnostic tests. It is very likely that the true number of COVID-19 cases is higher as many cases are asymptomatic.
New COVID-19 cases and fatalities per day in Illinois
This is a good indicator of “flattening the curve” — when there is a steady decreasing trend, it is an indicator that the spread of the disease is slowing down.
If you’d like to use these graphs and maps on your site or articles, please e-mail us.
Coronavirus in Illinois News:
- April 6, 20204 Bears are named to the NFL’s all-decade team for the 2010s
Four Bears players were named to the NFL’s all-decade team for the 2010s, the league announced Monday. Defensive end Julius Peppers, outside linebacker Khalil Mack and kick returners Devin Hester and …
- April 6, 2020Watch live: White House coronavirus task force holds press briefing
Members of the White House coronavirus task force are expected to hold a press briefing at 4:45 p.m. CDT. Get the latest updates here. Watch live below: …
- April 6, 2020Concert industry could lose $9 billion this year due to the coronavirus pandemic
Just a month ago, the live music industry was in a cautious wait-and-see mode about the impact of COVID-19. What everyone wouldn’t give to go back there now. A report released Friday by the live-event …
- April 6, 2020Al Kaline, the Hall of Fame outfielder known as ‘Mr. Tiger,’ dies at 85
Al Kaline, who spent his entire 22-season Hall of Fame career with the Detroit Tigers and was known affectionately as “Mr. Tiger,” died Monday. He was 85. John Morad, a friend of Kaline’s, confirmed t …
- April 6, 2020‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic to reveal more Carole Baskin allegations in new series
Investigation Discovery is jumping on the “Tiger King” phenomenon, greenlighting a new program that it bills as the “definitive sequel” to the hit Netflix docuseries. “Investigating the Strange World …
- April 6, 2020Lori Lightfoot announces 'We Are Not Playing' campaign
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot appeared at an empty Soldier Field to launch an ad campaign called “We Are Not Playing” in conjunction with the Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs, Fire, Red Stars, Sky and Wh …
- April 6, 2020Honor Blackman, who played James Bond’s Pussy Galore, dies at 94
Honor Blackman, the potent British actress who took James Bond’s breath away as Pussy Galore in “Goldfinger” and who starred as the leather-clad, judo-flipping Cathy Gale in “The Avengers,” has died. …
- April 6, 2020Woman injured when someone in passing car opens fire on Edens Expressway, state police say
A woman was injured by debris when someone began shooting at her on the Edens Expressway Sunday night, according to the Illinois State Police. Authorities were called to the parking lot of a supermark …
- April 6, 2020Cubs reportedly are targeting a shortstop in the international draft
The Cubs have never been shy about stockpiling shortstops. As recently as 2015, Starlin Castro, Javier Baez, Addison Russell and Gleyber Torres were all part of the organization. According to Baseball …
- April 6, 2020A podcast about ‘Scrubs’ hosted by its stars is the amusing distraction we need at this moment
We’re all looking for distractions from the reality of what the coronavirus has wrought. And a new podcast about the sitcom “Scrubs” called “Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald” is an utte …