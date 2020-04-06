Coronavirus cases and fatalities in Georgia

The number is based on confirmed diagnostic tests. It is very likely that the true number of COVID-19 cases is higher as many cases are asymptomatic.

New COVID-19 cases and fatalities per day in Georgia

This is a good indicator of “flattening the curve” — when there is a steady decreasing trend, it is an indicator that the spread of the disease is slowing down.

If you’d like to use these graphs and maps on your site or articles, please e-mail us.