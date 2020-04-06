ADVERTISEMENT
Coronavirus cases and fatalities in Georgia
The number is based on confirmed diagnostic tests. It is very likely that the true number of COVID-19 cases is higher as many cases are asymptomatic.
New COVID-19 cases and fatalities per day in Georgia
This is a good indicator of “flattening the curve” — when there is a steady decreasing trend, it is an indicator that the spread of the disease is slowing down.
Coronavirus in Georgia News:
- April 6, 2020UPS asks employees to self-monitor temperatures
UPS is asking its employees to self-monitor their temperatures and not come to work if they have symptoms.
- April 6, 2020BREAKING: Man shot, killed near Gwinnett intersection
Gwinnett County police launched a homicide investigation Monday afternoon after finding a shooting victim.
- April 6, 2020Delta cuts flying at hubs, including big reductions in New York
Delta Air Lines is drastically cutting back capacity at its hubs, including big cuts at its hubs in New York.
- April 6, 2020Chick-fil-A in Marietta closes ‘due to COVID-19’
A Chick-fil-A in Marietta recently closed “due to COVID-19,” according to the company.
- April 6, 2020BREAKING: MomoCon 2020 canceled due to coronavirus pandemic
MomoCon, the anime and gaming convention that brings tens of thousands of people to downtown Atlanta each year, will be skipping 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
- April 6, 2020AWOL soldier charged with drunken driving, violating shelter-in-place order
An AWOL soldier was arrested Saturday after authorities said he was caught driving drunk, fled from a state trooper who tried to stop him and violated a statewide shelter-in-place order.
- April 6, 2020Hiking trails crowded with virus escapees
Hiking trails draw Atlanta outdoor enthusiasts trying to escape the coronavirus and COVID-19.
- April 6, 2020Coronavirus death toll in Georgia increases to 229; 7,314 total cases confirmed
In the span of one week, the number of Georgians who have died due to the new coronavirus has more than doubled, according to data from state health officials.
- April 6, 2020Sheriff: Georgia man with COVID-19, girlfriend refused to self-quarantine
A Georgia man refused to self-quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, according to officials.
- April 6, 2020Thieves break into nurse’s car while he treats critical patient
An emergency room nurse said while he was working to treat a patient, someone sneaked into the hospital parking lot, broke into his car and stole the battery, Channel 2 Action News reported.