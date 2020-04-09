Coronavirus cases and fatalities in Delaware
A regularly-updated map of confirmed COVID-19 cases, borough by borough.
The number is based on confirmed diagnostic tests. It is very likely that the true number of COVID-19 cases is higher as many cases are asymptomatic.
New COVID-19 cases and fatalities per day in Delaware
This is a good indicator of “flattening the curve” — when there is a steady decreasing trend, it is an indicator that the spread of the disease is slowing down.
If you’d like to use these graphs and maps on your site or articles, please e-mail us.
Watch for symptoms
Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases.
These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
Why are we seeing a rise in cases?
The number of cases of COVID-19 being reported in the United States is rising due to increased laboratory testing and reporting across the country. The growing number of cases in part reflects the rapid spread of COVID-19 as many U.S. states and territories experience community spread. More detailed and accurate data will allow us to better understand and track the size and scope of the outbreak and strengthen prevention and response efforts.
CDC recommendations
Due to widespread transmission in California, CDC recommends expanded and laser focused community mitigation activities to help slow the spread of respiratory virus infections including the novel coronavirus SARS-C0V-2, the cause of the disease COVID-19.
These approaches are used to minimize morbidity and mortality of COVID-19 as well as to minimize the social and economic impacts of COVID-19. Individuals, communities, businesses, and healthcare organizations are all part of a community mitigation strategy.
The focus is on protecting the health care system with expected rise in cases by slowing the spread within the community and focused on protecting the vulnerable members of the community.
Coronavirus in Delaware News:
- April 9, 2020Delaware health care workers put themselves at greater risk to provide extra care
The pandemic is unlike anything Delaware doctors, nurses and other health care professionals have seen in their lifetime. …
- April 9, 2020When will Delaware reopen from coronavirus shutdown? What officials are saying
U.S. Sen. Chris Coons said it will be “difficult for us to reopen with confidence” before treatment, low-cost testing and a vaccine are available. …
- April 9, 2020Delaware unemployment claims jump by 18,860 last week; $600 from feds to be added to checks
The latest numbers push the state total to nearly 50,000 during the three weeks since an emergency ruling shut down restaurants, shops and businesses. …
- April 9, 2020Governor: Delaware has not been tracking race, ethnicity of coronavirus patients, until now
Delaware will require this new information in the wake of data showing communities of color being disproportionately affected by the coronavirus. …
- April 9, 2020USPS delivery workers will keep their distance, won't ring your doorbell
The U.S. Postal Service has new delivery protocol to prevent the spread of coronavirus, including in Delaware. …
- April 9, 2020Stocks rise as Federal Reserve provides $2.3 trillion to support economy
U.S. stocks rose Thursday after the Federal Reserve said it would provide $2.3 trillion in support for the economy. …
- March 23, 2020Delaware Online joins effort to help local small businesses hit hard by coronavirus crisis
Delaware Online is joining a nationwide Gannett effort to support local small businesses. And we need your help. …
- April 9, 2020Watch: Gov. Carney gives update on coronavirus in Delaware Thursday afternoon
Gov. John Carney, joined by other state officials, gave a briefing on coronavirus Thursday. You can watch the replay here. …
- April 9, 2020Pennsylvania schools closed until end of academic year because of coronavirus
Pennsylvania schools will remain shuttered for the rest of the academic year because of the coronavirus pandemic. …
- April 9, 2020Tracking coronavirus cases in Delaware
The Delaware News Journal staff is tracking statewide and county cases of coronavirus as they are announced by state agencies. …