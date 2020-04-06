ADVERTISEMENT
Coronavirus cases and fatalities in Massachusetts
The number is based on confirmed diagnostic tests. It is very likely that the true number of COVID-19 cases is higher as many cases are asymptomatic.
New COVID-19 cases and fatalities per day in Massachusetts
This is a good indicator of “flattening the curve” — when there is a steady decreasing trend, it is an indicator that the spread of the disease is slowing down.
Coronavirus in Massachusetts News:
- March 14, 2020Amherst Regional High, Hampshire Regional communities report 2 likely cases of COVID-19
Two people in the area have been diagnosed with what were called “presumptive positive” cases of COVID-19, officials at Amherst-Pelham Regional Public Schools and Hampshire Regional School District an …
- March 14, 2020School systems shut down across Valley
NORTHAMPTON — Many schools in the Valley announced closures Friday over COVID-19 concerns.Northampton Public Schools, Easthampton Public Schools, Amherst Public Schools, Hadley Public Schools, Hatfiel …
