Coronavirus cases and fatalities in New Hampshire
A regularly-updated map of confirmed COVID-19 cases, borough by borough.
The number is based on confirmed diagnostic tests. It is very likely that the true number of COVID-19 cases is higher as many cases are asymptomatic.
New COVID-19 cases and fatalities per day in New Hampshire
This is a good indicator of “flattening the curve” — when there is a steady decreasing trend, it is an indicator that the spread of the disease is slowing down.
- April 5, 20201910 Seacoast murder still cold case
The large barn in South Berwick, Maine, where Fannie Sprague was murdered on May 1, 1900, is gone. So is the nearby house where Fannie lived and worked briefly as housekeeper to Samuel Locke. And so t …
- April 5, 2020Seacoast Rotary club extends deadline for 2020 grant opportunity
PORTSMOUTH — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Seacoast Rotary Club of Portsmouth will extend the deadline for 2020 grant application submission to April 17.In its 11th year, the Seacoast Rotary …
- April 4, 2020Seacoast Composite Squadron presents Earhart Award to cadet
PORTSMOUTH – The Seacoast Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol recently presented the Emilia Earhart Award to a squadron member.The award went to C/Capt. Seth Cornell, who has been a membe …
- April 1, 2020DAR's Old York Chapter names 3 'good citizens'
The Old York Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution announced its 2020 DAR Good Citizens: Katie Plourde, Wells High School; Natalie Ouellette, Noble High School; a …
- March 20, 2020Wells students nab 18 art awards
WELLS, Maine — Twelve Wells High School students won 18 awards in the 2020 Maine Region Scholastic Art Awards competition, according to the WHS art department.They received awards in the followi …
- March 16, 2020Lister Academy’s sugar shack a district-wide affair
PORTSMOUTH — Maple syrup bubbled excitedly outside of Robert J. Lister Academy last week, inside a shed brimming with the smells of wood fire and sweet goodness, as students sat nearby doing mat …
- March 15, 2020Great Bay Stewards presents 16th annual Art of Great Bay
GREENLAND – The Great Bay Stewards’ 16th annual Art of Great Bay fine art exhibit and sale will take place April 3-5 at the Hugh Gregg Coastal Conservation Center at the Great Bay Discover …
- March 15, 2020Annual Dover Middle School Art Show set for March 19-21
DOVER – The public is invited to the annual Dover Middle School Art Show, from Thursday, March 19 to Saturday, March 21 at the Thom Hindle Art Gallery, located at 15 Summer St., Dover.The art sh …
- March 13, 2020Pet of the Week: Emma is looking for a new home
DOVER – Emma is looking for a new loving home without children or cats.Emma is 3 years old, 50 lbs., and white with brown patches. Emma is looking for an adult-only household where she can do he …
- March 13, 2020YORKWISE to host 25th annual auction March 21
You have probably been seeing the signs and auction booklets around town for this Saturday’s YORKWISE auction. For several weeks the group has been promoting the event with leaflets hung in loca …