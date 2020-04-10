ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Coronavirus cases and fatalities in Oklahoma
A regularly-updated map of confirmed COVID-19 cases, borough by borough.
The number is based on confirmed diagnostic tests. It is very likely that the true number of COVID-19 cases is higher as many cases are asymptomatic.
New COVID-19 cases and fatalities per day in Oklahoma
This is a good indicator of “flattening the curve” — when there is a steady decreasing trend, it is an indicator that the spread of the disease is slowing down.
If you’d like to use these graphs and maps on your site or articles, please e-mail us.
Coronavirus news in Oklahoma:
- April 10, 2020Rich Lowry: Blaming China, WHO isn't scapegoating
By Rich LowryPresident Donald Trump slammed the World Health Organization at a news briefing this week and was immediately accused of scapegoating. Peter Baker of The New York Times tweeted that “Trum …
- April 10, 2020Coronavirus in Oklahoma: Stitt signs over 450 commutations, reduces prison overcrowding during COVID-19 pandemic
By Kayla BranchStaff writerkbranch@oklahoman.comOn Friday, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced he signed over 450 commutations to help reduce prison overcrowding during the COVID-19 pandemic.Of the 452 total i …
- April 10, 2020Chickasaw Nation opens COVID-19 test centers
From Staff ReportsThe Chickasaw Nation Department of Health has built COVID-19 temporary testing centers to provide patients with access for symptoms relating to the coronavirus. The tented structures …
- April 10, 2020World virus deaths pass 100,000, with New York area hit hard
NEW YORK (AP) — The worldwide death toll from the coronavirus surged past 100,000 on Friday as the epidemic in the U.S. cut a widening swath through not just New York City but the entire three-state m …
- April 10, 2020The Latest: Louisiana task force to research health gaps
The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people.Read more on NewsOK.com …
- April 10, 2020OU football: Why the Sooners aren't locking onto any one plan for 2020 season — and why that's a good thing
Joe Castiglione doesn’t have a plan for restarting college football — he has many of them.Truth is, college football is flush with ideas for getting the sport going again.Read more on NewsOK.com …
- April 10, 2020Joe Biden's next big decision: Choosing a running mate
Joe Biden faces the most important decision of his five-decade political career: choosing a vice president. The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee expects to name a committee to vet potential …
- April 10, 2020Stitt: Oklahoma hospitals prepared to handle coronavirus peak
By Carmen FormanTULSA — Oklahoma has more than enough hospital beds, intensive care unit beds and ventilators to handle the peak of COVID-19 in Oklahoma, Gov.Read more on NewsOK.com …
- April 10, 2020'A lot of unforeseen positives': Clergy see bright side of online holiday services during pandemic
By Carla HintonFaith editorchinton@oklahoman.comDebbie Babcock had planned to wear a special vest to church on Sunday, clothing befitting the Christian holiday celebrating Christ’s resurrection.The Ok …
- April 10, 2020In a test of faith, Christians mark Good Friday in isolation
JERUSALEM (AP) — Christians commemorated Jesus’ crucifixion without the solemn church services or emotional processions of past years, marking Good Friday in a world locked down by the coronavirus pan …