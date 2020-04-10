ADVERTISEMENT
Coronavirus cases and fatalities in North Dakota
A regularly-updated map of confirmed COVID-19 cases, borough by borough.
The number is based on confirmed diagnostic tests. It is very likely that the true number of COVID-19 cases is higher as many cases are asymptomatic.
New COVID-19 cases and fatalities per day in North Dakota
This is a good indicator of “flattening the curve” — when there is a steady decreasing trend, it is an indicator that the spread of the disease is slowing down.
- April 7, 20202 p.m. April 7, 2020-Stay Home. Save Lives. A directive from the City of WF Commission President
The City of West Fargo has declared a directive instructing residents and businesses to follow strict guidelines to stop the spread of COVID-19. For more information, view the complete directive below …
- April 3, 20204 p.m. Friday, April 3, 2020: City of West Fargo announces upcoming public meeting platforms
The City of West Fargo has a number of upcoming public meetings that have been adapted to align with Governor Doug Burgum’s executive order to enable virtual viewing for public meetings, and remote pa …
- March 31, 20204 p.m. March 30, 2020: Building Inspections protocol for week of March 30
City of West Fargo City Hall remains closed to the public and staff are working remotely from home.
- March 30, 20203 p.m. March 24, 2020: WF launches drawing for WF business gift cards to encourage census responses
The City of West Fargo launches drawing for five, $100 West Fargo business gift cards to encourage census responses
- March 24, 2020West Fargo Library launches "West Fargo Public Library at Home!" program amid COVID-19 closure
“West Fargo Public Library at Home” includes live storytimes for young children via Facebook live, an online book club for adults, interactive craft and family activity videos, an evolving list of edu …
- March 20, 202011:30 a.m. Friday, March 20: Annual West Fargo City Board of Equalization Meeting
The City Board of Equalization is scheduled to meet 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, 2020, to equalize the property tax valuations in the city, and provides an opportunity for individual property owners t …
- March 20, 20205 p.m. March 19, 2020: Executive Order 2020-06
This afternoon an executive order was issued by North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum. The order goes into effect noon Friday, March 20, and continues through Monday, April 6.
- March 19, 202012 p.m. March 18, 2020: WF Library closes book drops and vending machines during COVID-19 closure
During the West Fargo Public Library’s closure due to the COVID-19 outbreak, book returns and vending machines are also closed, however abundant digital and virtual services are available.
- March 19, 20203 p.m. March 18, 2020: Inspections through Building Inspections canceled until March 31
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health recommendations to maintain distance, all inspections through the City of West Fargo’s Building Inspections department, are canceled until Tuesday, March …