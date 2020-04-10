ADVERTISEMENT
Coronavirus cases and fatalities in Vermont
A regularly-updated map of confirmed COVID-19 cases, county by county.
The number is based on confirmed diagnostic tests. It is very likely that the true number of COVID-19 cases is higher as many cases are asymptomatic.
New COVID-19 cases and fatalities per day in Vermont
This is a good indicator of “flattening the curve” — when there is a steady decreasing trend, it is an indicator that the spread of the disease is slowing down.
If you’d like to use these graphs and maps on your site or articles, please e-mail us.
Coronavirus news in Vermont:
- April 10, 2020A Message from Town Manager Don Turner Jr.
Town Manager Don Turner Jr. addresses questions that have arisen about a previous Selectboard’s actions concerning Town employee compensation and upcoming pay raises. Read on for further details.
- April 9, 2020Milton Fast-Trash
The Town of Milton has partnered with Casella Waste Systems to bring Milton residents only a temporary trash and recycling drop-off location at Bombardier Park West on Saturday, April 11 from 8am – 12 …
- April 7, 2020In It Together: An Update From Your Town
Town Manager Don Turner Jr. presents a video update regarding Town and Public Safety operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. We are all in this together. Please stay home and stay safe.
- March 26, 2020Milton Helping Milton
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Milton residents are pulling together to help each other out during this time of need. Read on if you have a need, or are able to provide assistance to others.
- March 23, 2020Response to COVID-19
The Town of Milton is actively monitoring the COVID-19/Coronavirus situation and taking steps to help keep our staff and residents safe. Please read on for further information. Visit miltonvt.gov/covi …