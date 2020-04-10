Coronavirus cases and fatalities in Missouri
A regularly-updated map of confirmed COVID-19 cases, borough by borough.
The number is based on confirmed diagnostic tests. It is very likely that the true number of COVID-19 cases is higher as many cases are asymptomatic.
New COVID-19 cases and fatalities per day in Missouri
This is a good indicator of “flattening the curve” — when there is a steady decreasing trend, it is an indicator that the spread of the disease is slowing down.
If you’d like to use these graphs and maps on your site or articles, please e-mail us.
Watch for symptoms
Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases.
These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
Why are we seeing a rise in cases?
The number of cases of COVID-19 being reported in the United States is rising due to increased laboratory testing and reporting across the country. The growing number of cases in part reflects the rapid spread of COVID-19 as many U.S. states and territories experience community spread. More detailed and accurate data will allow us to better understand and track the size and scope of the outbreak and strengthen prevention and response efforts.
CDC recommendations
Due to widespread transmission in California, CDC recommends expanded and laser focused community mitigation activities to help slow the spread of respiratory virus infections including the novel coronavirus SARS-C0V-2, the cause of the disease COVID-19.
These approaches are used to minimize morbidity and mortality of COVID-19 as well as to minimize the social and economic impacts of COVID-19. Individuals, communities, businesses, and healthcare organizations are all part of a community mitigation strategy.
The focus is on protecting the health care system with expected rise in cases by slowing the spread within the community and focused on protecting the vulnerable members of the community.
Coronavirus in Missouri News:
- April 10, 2020At least 96 dead; Missouri COVID-19 cases by county, April 10, 2020 (MAP)
Today’s COVID-19 cases, as reported by Missouri DHSS at 2:00 p.m. on April 10, 2020. These numbers are subject to change throughout the day. Deaths in Missouri: At least 96 Positive cases in Mi …
- April 10, 2020XFL suspends operations
The XFL suspended operations Friday morning and laid off nearly all of its staff with the exception of a few executives. The league currently has no plans to return in 2021. The league canceled its se …
- April 10, 2020Golf is still an option during social distancing (PODCAST)
Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook While Missourians practice social distancing there is an outdoor activi …
- April 10, 2020Missourinet Morning News 4-10-2020 (Audio)
The governor has ordered schools to remain closed for the rest of the school year, and online unemployment filing is the way to go. Bill Wise reports.
- April 10, 2020Mizzou and Kansas working on bringing the Border War back to football
Mizzou and Kansas are working out details on a four-year contract to renew their Border War rivalry in football. While dates and sites have not released, a source tells me we could learn of the detail …