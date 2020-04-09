Coronavirus cases and fatalities in Arizona
A regularly-updated map of confirmed COVID-19 cases, borough by borough.
The number is based on confirmed diagnostic tests. It is very likely that the true number of COVID-19 cases is higher as many cases are asymptomatic.
New COVID-19 cases and fatalities per day in Arizona
This is a good indicator of “flattening the curve” — when there is a steady decreasing trend, it is an indicator that the spread of the disease is slowing down.
Watch for symptoms
Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases.
These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
Why are we seeing a rise in cases?
The number of cases of COVID-19 being reported in the United States is rising due to increased laboratory testing and reporting across the country. The growing number of cases in part reflects the rapid spread of COVID-19 as many U.S. states and territories experience community spread. More detailed and accurate data will allow us to better understand and track the size and scope of the outbreak and strengthen prevention and response efforts.
CDC recommendations
Due to widespread transmission in California, CDC recommends expanded and laser focused community mitigation activities to help slow the spread of respiratory virus infections including the novel coronavirus SARS-C0V-2, the cause of the disease COVID-19.
These approaches are used to minimize morbidity and mortality of COVID-19 as well as to minimize the social and economic impacts of COVID-19. Individuals, communities, businesses, and healthcare organizations are all part of a community mitigation strategy.
The focus is on protecting the health care system with expected rise in cases by slowing the spread within the community and focused on protecting the vulnerable members of the community.
Coronavirus in Arizona News:
- April 9, 2020New Kinds of Aid Groups Have Sprung Up in Arizona Amid the Outbreak
Since its founding in mid-March, Neighbors Helping Neighbors has brought new moms baby formula, diapers, and wipes.
- April 9, 2020Banner Foists COVID-19 Risks and Costs Onto Its Health Care Workers, Staff Say
Employees are told to self-monitor for COVID-19. If they contract the virus, paid sick leave is nearly impossible to get, they said.
- April 9, 2020Lumberjerk Records Is Bringing Back the Comp Album
It’s a collection of 55 tracks that showcases local talent.
- April 9, 2020Here Are 11 Phoenix Restaurants Offering To-Go Family Meals for Easter
And yes, there are cocktail kits.
- April 9, 2020Phoenix-Area Restaurateur Patrick W. King Has Died
King is said to have assisted in opening and developing more than 70 restaurants.
- April 9, 2020How COVID-19 Could Affect Metro Phoenix Art Budgets
Here’s why it matters, and how you can weigh in.
- April 9, 2020Efforts to Flatten the Curve in Arizona Are Working, Officials Say — So Keep It Up
“Mounting evidence indicates that social distancing, including the current stay-at-home order, is slowing the spread of new infections.”
- April 8, 2020An Unearthed 2009 Interview With John Prine
The gifted songwriter died yesterday of complications related to COVID-19 at the age of 73.
- April 8, 2020Two Arizona Inmates Test Positive for COVID-19, One After Multiple False Negatives
“Both inmates are receiving appropriate medical care at their current locations,” the Arizona Department of Corrections said.
- April 8, 2020The Arizona Researchers Chasing Herbal COVID-19 Treatments
“There are likely plants out there that could be used to treat this virus.”