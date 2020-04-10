ADVERTISEMENT
Coronavirus cases and fatalities in Maryland
A regularly-updated map of confirmed COVID-19 cases, borough by borough.
The number is based on confirmed diagnostic tests. It is very likely that the true number of COVID-19 cases is higher as many cases are asymptomatic.
New COVID-19 cases and fatalities per day in Maryland
This is a good indicator of “flattening the curve” — when there is a steady decreasing trend, it is an indicator that the spread of the disease is slowing down.
Coronavirus in Maryland News:
- April 10, 2020Maryland Department of Juvenile Services reports additional positive COVID-19 cases
Maryland Department of Juvenile Services is reporting more positive cases of COVID-19 in its facilities.According to the department, two staff members, three juveniles and one contractor have tested p …
- April 10, 202080-year-old celebrates birthday with personal parade in North Baltimore
A family used to celebrating with big parties wasn’t about to let COVID-19 stop a yearly celebration. Loretta Fowler turned 80 on Thursday and was treated to a birthday party unlike one she’s celebrat …
- April 10, 2020Former Baltimore Ravens player arrested on domestic violence charge
Ufomba Kamalu, a former player for the Baltimore Ravens, was arrested on a warrant for a domestic violence charge on Thursday, Baltimore County Police announced Friday.According to police, officers re …
- April 10, 2020BJ's Wholesale Club to increase wages, bonuses for frontline team members amid COVID-19
BJ’s Wholesale Club announced on Friday that they will be increasing wages and bonuses for frontline team members in Maryland and nationally for all 218 clubs.Their Foundation will also be donating $5 …
- April 10, 2020Infected worker forces free meal site to close
Those arriving at City Neighbors Hamilton discovered the gates locked and the picnic tables empty after the school system suddenly shut down the site after a worker tested positive for COVID-19.Just a …
- April 10, 2020U.S. Naval Academy cancels all public events for Commissioning Week 2020
The U.S. Naval Academy on Friday canceled all public events for Commissioning Week 2020 over the coronavirus pandemic.“This was a very difficult decision to come to,” said 63rd Superintendent Vice Adm …
- April 10, 2020Hogan orders state hiring and budget freeze, addresses complaints on unemployment claims
Governor Larry Hogan on Friday took more action in the state’s fight against COVID-19.With Maryland projected to lose $2.8 billion of revenue through fiscal year 2020. Hogan ordered an immediate budge …
- April 10, 2020Comptroller: $2.8 billion loss in revenue estimated if COVID-19 continues
Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot and Economist Andy Schaufele discussed COVID-19’s economic effects on Friday morning.Maryland’s fiscal year ends on June 30, 2020. Officials are predicting that Mar …
- April 10, 2020DuClaw Brewing company is the latest to produce hand sanitizer during shortage
Another Baltimore area brewery is stepping up to make hand sanitizer amid a shortage over the coronavirus.DuClaw Brewing Company in Rosedale has begun selling bulk quantities of hand sanitizer to gove …
- April 10, 2020Small Business Administration answers questions surrounding COVID-19 relief programs
Small business owners trying to navigate COVID-19 financial relief are seeking clarification on certain aspects of the programs, and how they work with unemployment insurance benefits.WMAR-2 News Mall …