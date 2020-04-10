ADVERTISEMENT
Coronavirus cases and fatalities in Nevada
A regularly-updated map of confirmed COVID-19 cases, borough by borough.
The number is based on confirmed diagnostic tests. It is very likely that the true number of COVID-19 cases is higher as many cases are asymptomatic.
New COVID-19 cases and fatalities per day in Nevada
This is a good indicator of “flattening the curve” — when there is a steady decreasing trend, it is an indicator that the spread of the disease is slowing down.
Coronavirus in Nevada News:
- April 10, 2020Nevada jobless claims continue to break records
The week ending April 4 saw the second-most initial claims for unemployment insurance in Nevada history, according to a state report released today. The report by the …
- April 10, 2020Nevada health centers getting $6.25 million to fight coronavirus
Nevada community health centers will receive $6.25 million in grant funding from the federal coronavirus stimulus package, the state’s U.S. senators announced today. The centers can use the …
- April 10, 2020How SNWA safely protects the Valley’s drinking water
The Southern Nevada Water Authority treats almost the entire Valley’s drinking water before municipal water agencies deliver it to your tap. SNWA is committed to the …
- April 10, 2020Laid-off workers help one another navigate unemployment fortress
Ever since she was furloughed from her job at a go-kart track in Las Vegas, Cyara Neel has been working harder than ever. The mother of three turns on her computer every morning from her king-size mem …
- April 10, 2020It’s everyone’s right and duty to be counted
The 2020 census may be the most critical in living memory. It will determine not only our congressional apportionment for the next 10 years and the reallocation of federal taxes for communities, but a …
- April 10, 2020No halt to culture wars during coronavirus outbreak
A partisan fight over voting in Wisconsin was the first issue linked to the coronavirus to make it to the Supreme Court. Efforts to limit abortion during the pandemic could eventually land in the just …
- April 10, 2020In a test of faith, Christians mark Good Friday in isolation
Christians are commemorating Jesus’ crucifixion without the solemn church services or emotional processions of past years, marking Good Friday in a world locked down by the coronavirus pandemic.
- April 10, 2020The howling: Americans let it out from depths of pandemic
It starts with a few people letting loose with some tentative yelps. Then neighbors emerge from their homes and join, forming a roiling chorus of howls and screams that pierces the twilight to end ano …
- April 10, 2020Official: Saints emails on clergy crisis should stay secret
Hundreds of emails detailing the New Orleans Saints’ efforts to conduct damage control for the area’s Roman Catholic archdiocese amid its clergy sexual abuse crisis should remain shielded from the pub …
- April 10, 2020Biden's next big decision: Choosing a running mate
Joe Biden faces the most important decision of his five-decade political career: choosing …