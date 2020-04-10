ADVERTISEMENT
Coronavirus cases and fatalities in North Carolina
A regularly-updated map of confirmed COVID-19 cases, borough by borough.
The number is based on confirmed diagnostic tests. It is very likely that the true number of COVID-19 cases is higher as many cases are asymptomatic.
New COVID-19 cases and fatalities per day in North Carolina
This is a good indicator of “flattening the curve” — when there is a steady decreasing trend, it is an indicator that the spread of the disease is slowing down.
Coronavirus news in North Carolina:
- April 10, 2020Latest on coronavirus as third Orange County nursing home resident dies
Here are the latest updates on the impact of the coronavirus outbreak in North Carolina and across the globe. …
- April 10, 2020Staples out of stock? Try these other ways to get meat, produce, milk, eggs
With the recent shortages of staple grocery items and non-food essentials, shoppers are finding it difficult to buy these products through grocery store online pick-up and delivery services. Some stor …
- April 10, 2020Lawyer: Release Bernie Madoff, others during virus outbreak at Butner prison
Infamous con man Bernie Madoff is at high risk of dying from the coronavirus and needs to be released from federal prison in Butner, where a major outbreak of the virus continues to spread, his lawyer …
- April 10, 2020Nearly 500 stay-at-home order complaints filed in Wake County
Law enforcement agencies throughout Wake County have received hundreds of complaints since county commissioners implemented a stay-at-home order two weeks ago to curb the spread of the coronavirus. …
- April 10, 2020Stay home: Easter visits, egg hunts are not allowed this year
North Carolina’s stay-at-home order prohibits gatherings of more than 10 people in one place, but local orders can be more restrictive, superseding the state guidelines. …
- April 10, 2020Patrons of Fayetteville Hardee's warned to watch for virus symptoms after worker tests positive
An employee of a Fayetteville Hardee’s restaurant has tested positive for coronavirus, and those who visited the restaurant recently are being warned to watch themselves for symptoms. …
- April 10, 2020Worried renters have limited options for quick cash assistance
Evictions may be paused with North Carolina courts largely closed, and stimulus checks are coming, but fears run high. …
- April 10, 2020Need for food surges with so many out of work
With many businesses ordered to close to prevent the spread of coronavirus, a half million or more North Carolinians have been suddenly left without a paycheck. Many charitable organizations that trad …
