ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Coronavirus cases and fatalities in Texas
The number is based on confirmed diagnostic tests. It is very likely that the true number of COVID-19 cases is higher as many cases are asymptomatic.
New COVID-19 cases and fatalities per day in Texas
This is a good indicator of “flattening the curve” — when there is a steady decreasing trend, it is an indicator that the spread of the disease is slowing down.
If you’d like to use these graphs and maps on your site or articles, please e-mail us.
Coronavirus in Texas News:
- April 6, 202030 Texas City nursing home residents with coronavirus are being treated with unproven hydroxychloroquine drug
Gov. Greg Abbott declares a statewide emergency amid new cases of COVID-19 in the state on March 13, 2020 at the state capitol. Eddie Gaspar/The Texas Tribune A group of nursing home residents in Texa …
- April 6, 2020Coronavirus in Texas 4/6: 7,276 cases and 140 deaths; state opens checkpoints near Louisiana border
An exterior view of Dallas City Hall on March 31, 2020. Cooper Neill for The Texas Tribune Monday’s biggest developments Texas reports 7,276 cases and 140 deaths Texas Supreme Court extends pause on e …
- April 6, 2020Analysis: What makes a business essential depends on where you sit
Book People in Austin has been closed since mid-March because of the new coronavirus. Callie Richmond for The Texas Tribune Editor’s note: If you’d like an email notice whenever we publish Ross Ramsey …
- April 6, 2020Health care workers on the front lines of coronavirus don't get expanded paid sick leave protections
Licensed vocational nurse Ahmad Nejat, right, meets with the COVID-19 testing team at the Austin Regional Center testing site in Kyle. Eddie Gaspar/The Texas Tribune Rebecca Mae had been feeling sick …
- April 5, 2020Coronavirus in Texas 4/5: State reports 6,812 cases and 127 deaths
Harris County Health Department nurse Harriet Lewis administered a test at a site in Baytown on March 21, 2020. Reggie Mathalone for The Texas Tribune Sunday’s biggest developments Texas reports 6,812 …
- April 4, 2020Coronavirus in Texas 4/4: Officials investigate San Antonio nursing home experiencing outbreak
Medical personnel walk along an elevated walkway at the Dell Seton Medical Center on March 30, 2020. Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune Saturday’s biggest developments Texas reports 6,110 cases an …
- April 4, 2020Led by science, Clay Jenkins pushed Dallas County virus response ahead of Texas
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. Marjorie Kamys Cotera for The Texas Tribune Each day, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins holds a noon phone call with about 250 first responders, agency heads and other …
- April 4, 2020Hundreds of UT-Austin students went to Cabo San Lucas for spring break. Nearly 50 have coronavirus.
The Tower at the University of Texas at Austin. Austin Price / The Texas Tribune Hundreds of University of Texas at Austin students traveled to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico over spring break — and 49 have n …
- April 4, 2020Gov. Greg Abbott isn't calling it a stay-at-home order. But he's telling Texans to stay at home.
Gov. Greg Abbott, flanked by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, left, and House Speaker Dennis Bonnen, speaks during a press conference at the state Capitol about the state's response to the coronavirus on Mar …
- April 3, 2020Along the border, the population is high risk for coronavirus, but testing is in short supply
A coronavirus testing location in Texas. Eddie Gaspar/The Texas Tribune This article is co-published with ProPublica, a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up for ProPublica’s B …