Coronavirus cases and fatalities in South Dakota
A regularly-updated map of confirmed COVID-19 cases, county by county.
The number is based on confirmed diagnostic tests. It is very likely that the true number of COVID-19 cases is higher as many cases are asymptomatic.
New COVID-19 cases and fatalities per day in South Dakota
This is a good indicator of “flattening the curve” — when there is a steady decreasing trend, it is an indicator that the spread of the disease is slowing down.
If you’d like to use these graphs and maps on your site or articles, please e-mail us.
Coronavirus news in South Dakota:
- April 7, 2020Thompson using 3D printer to make masks for community
The arrival of a 3D printer could not have come at a better time for Luke Thompson. A South Dakota State University sophomore majoring in mechanical engineering, Thompson had ordered a 3D printer and …
- April 6, 2020Admissions continues connecting with prospective students
Even though South Dakota State University is closed to the public and faculty and staff are working remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that hasn’t slowed the Office of Admissions staff from connec …
- April 6, 2020Summer Term Remains Online for South Dakota Public Universities
The South Dakota Board of Regents announced today it will continue remote delivery for all public university instruction through the summer academic term.
- April 6, 2020Theater alumni, students make Zoom connections
Silver linings can be found among the upheaval created by the COVID-19 pandemic. One of them is the connections made during prescribed social distancing. The world of in-person arts and entertainment …
- April 2, 2020Honors Hour, fitness events connect Fishback Honors College
Students in South Dakota State University’s Van D. and Barbara B. Fishback Honors College have called it a close-knit community or another family. Despite the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemi …
- April 2, 2020Aberdeen accelerated nursing students stay connected via Zoom
Despite having a class of students from various parts of the world and from different backgrounds, Ryan Sullivan said he and his classmates in the Aberdeen accelerated nursing program have developed i …