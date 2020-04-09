Coronavirus cases and fatalities in Connecticut
A regularly-updated map of confirmed COVID-19 cases, borough by borough.
The number is based on confirmed diagnostic tests. It is very likely that the true number of COVID-19 cases is higher as many cases are asymptomatic.
New COVID-19 cases and fatalities per day in Connecticut
This is a good indicator of “flattening the curve” — when there is a steady decreasing trend, it is an indicator that the spread of the disease is slowing down.
If you’d like to use these graphs and maps on your site or articles, please e-mail us.
Watch for symptoms
Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases.
These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
Why are we seeing a rise in cases?
The number of cases of COVID-19 being reported in the United States is rising due to increased laboratory testing and reporting across the country. The growing number of cases in part reflects the rapid spread of COVID-19 as many U.S. states and territories experience community spread. More detailed and accurate data will allow us to better understand and track the size and scope of the outbreak and strengthen prevention and response efforts.
CDC recommendations
Due to widespread transmission in California, CDC recommends expanded and laser focused community mitigation activities to help slow the spread of respiratory virus infections including the novel coronavirus SARS-C0V-2, the cause of the disease COVID-19.
These approaches are used to minimize morbidity and mortality of COVID-19 as well as to minimize the social and economic impacts of COVID-19. Individuals, communities, businesses, and healthcare organizations are all part of a community mitigation strategy.
The focus is on protecting the health care system with expected rise in cases by slowing the spread within the community and focused on protecting the vulnerable members of the community.
Coronavirus in Connecticut News:
- April 9, 202045 more dead in CT coronavirus pandemic brings total to 380
Of 3,000 people hospitalized in coronavirus; 1,250 discharged, while 10 percent of those admitted have died.
- April 9, 2020Monroe PD arrests Bridgeport man on narcotics charges
MONROE – Police arrested a Bridgeport man after responding to a report of an unwanted guest at a Main Street home Sunday. Keishaun Gordon, 20, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, po …
- April 9, 2020As coronavirus soars, flu activity declines in state
The state Department of Public Health reported Thursday that flu activity in Connecticut had declined from widespread to regional.
- April 9, 2020Gov. Lamont: Schools will stay closed for coronavirus until at least May 20
While many people would like to return to business as usual and a semblance of normalcy as soon as possible, the coronavirus threat will linger, the governor said.
- April 9, 2020Report: CT has highest coronavirus hospitalization rate
According to a CDC report, Connecticut had about 15 COVID-19-related hospitalizations for 100,000 residents in March, while New York state had fewer than eight and Ohio had about one.
- April 9, 2020Stratford to start issuing $100 social-distancing fines
Those who fail to adhere to the social-distancing protocols after the warning will receive a $100 infraction
- April 9, 2020Parts of CT under severe thunderstorm watch
The National Weather Service has posted a Wind Advisory for all of Connecticut.
- April 9, 2020Coronavirus in Connecticut: Live updates, hour-by-hour
Here are the latest coronavirus updates, reported as they become available.
- April 9, 2020Weston firefighters stop fire from spreading to home
A dumpster fire was quickly extinguished by Weston firefighters.
- April 9, 2020Street cleaning starting up on Bridgeport’s East Side
Street cleaning is scheduled to start in Bridgeport’s East End on Thursday.