Coronavirus cases and fatalities in Maine
A regularly-updated map of confirmed COVID-19 cases, borough by borough.
The number is based on confirmed diagnostic tests. It is very likely that the true number of COVID-19 cases is higher as many cases are asymptomatic.
New COVID-19 cases and fatalities per day in Maine
This is a good indicator of “flattening the curve” — when there is a steady decreasing trend, it is an indicator that the spread of the disease is slowing down.
Watch for symptoms
Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases.
These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
Why are we seeing a rise in cases?
The number of cases of COVID-19 being reported in the United States is rising due to increased laboratory testing and reporting across the country. The growing number of cases in part reflects the rapid spread of COVID-19 as many U.S. states and territories experience community spread. More detailed and accurate data will allow us to better understand and track the size and scope of the outbreak and strengthen prevention and response efforts.
CDC recommendations
Due to widespread transmission in California, CDC recommends expanded and laser focused community mitigation activities to help slow the spread of respiratory virus infections including the novel coronavirus SARS-C0V-2, the cause of the disease COVID-19.
These approaches are used to minimize morbidity and mortality of COVID-19 as well as to minimize the social and economic impacts of COVID-19. Individuals, communities, businesses, and healthcare organizations are all part of a community mitigation strategy.
The focus is on protecting the health care system with expected rise in cases by slowing the spread within the community and focused on protecting the vulnerable members of the community.
Coronavirus in Maine News:
- April 9, 2020Central Maine April 9 police log
Augusta and Waterville area police reports for April 9, 2020.
- April 9, 2020Manchester asks law enforcement to not enter the fire station over coronavirus concerns
Area fire departments often allow troopers and sheriff’s deputies to access their facilities for various reasons, including using bathrooms, decontaminating their cars and internet use.
- April 9, 2020Augusta students’ grades could be based on pre-pandemic classwork
Educational guidelines proposed by school administrators would encourage, but not require, online learning.
- April 9, 2020Northern Light Health offers voluntary furloughs, but will not lay off workers
Many employees have been reassigned to other jobs within the health care system as elective procedures and appointments have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
- April 9, 2020Maine Christians prepare to share Easter services from a distance
Churches around the state are organizing online Easter services and moments of prayer to take the place of sunrise services and traditional celebrations.
- April 9, 2020Sidelines: The cancellation of the Maine high school sports spring season is a punch to the gut
MPA’s decision to end the season a devastating blow for athletes and coaches, Drew Bonifant writes.
- April 9, 2020Many central Maine school buildings to remain closed for rest of school year
Some superintendents announced plans Thursday to continue remote or distance learning through June, following Tuesday’s recommendation by Maine’s education commissioner. Others are taking a wait-and-s …
- April 9, 2020Maine’s largest hunger relief charity is struggling to keep up
Facing soaring demand and shrinking donations, Good Shepherd Food Bank looks to Washington for help.
- April 9, 2020Photos depict effects of coronavirus pandemic around the world
- April 9, 2020Mad magazine illustrator Mort Drucker dies at 91
Mad magazine was a cultural institution for millions of baby boomers, and Drucker was an institution at Mad.