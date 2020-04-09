Coronavirus cases and fatalities in Arkansas
A regularly-updated map of confirmed COVID-19 cases, borough by borough.
The number is based on confirmed diagnostic tests. It is very likely that the true number of COVID-19 cases is higher as many cases are asymptomatic.
New COVID-19 cases and fatalities per day in Arkansas
This is a good indicator of “flattening the curve” — when there is a steady decreasing trend, it is an indicator that the spread of the disease is slowing down.
If you’d like to use these graphs and maps on your site or articles, please e-mail us.
Watch for symptoms
Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases.
These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
Why are we seeing a rise in cases?
The number of cases of COVID-19 being reported in the United States is rising due to increased laboratory testing and reporting across the country. The growing number of cases in part reflects the rapid spread of COVID-19 as many U.S. states and territories experience community spread. More detailed and accurate data will allow us to better understand and track the size and scope of the outbreak and strengthen prevention and response efforts.
CDC recommendations
Due to widespread transmission in California, CDC recommends expanded and laser focused community mitigation activities to help slow the spread of respiratory virus infections including the novel coronavirus SARS-C0V-2, the cause of the disease COVID-19.
These approaches are used to minimize morbidity and mortality of COVID-19 as well as to minimize the social and economic impacts of COVID-19. Individuals, communities, businesses, and healthcare organizations are all part of a community mitigation strategy.
The focus is on protecting the health care system with expected rise in cases by slowing the spread within the community and focused on protecting the vulnerable members of the community.
Coronavirus in Arkansas News:
- April 9, 2020Today’s news roundup: The virus and the legislature
This may eventually be today’s news roundup — coronavirus and the legislature. But I’m having technical difficulties. This is also the open line. The post Today’s news roundup: …
- April 9, 2020China retaliation efforts fail in Joint Budget
TRENT GARNER: Send China a message, he pleaded. The Joint Budget Committee today turned down two proposals to punish China. First up was Sen. Trent Garner (R- El Dorado), who proposed to strip the Ark …
- April 9, 2020Coronavirus continues “moderate” growth; again the abortion questions
The coronavirus count in Arkansas rose to 1,094 today, 71 new cases, with the confirmed death count rising by three, to 21. 69 counties now have cases. (Actually, the death count increase was noted in …
- April 9, 2020Sunday Dinner is Elegant and Easy with the Lamb “Easter Box” from Ciao Baci
Ciao Baci, one of our great locally-owned restaurants is offering their take-out “Easter Box”, a braised lamb pot roast Shepard’s Pie that feeds four for $55. Local salad greens for four and a whole b …
- April 9, 2020COVID-19 surge prediction diminished, but PPE remains a worry
If the latest COVID-19 disease model from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, which says hospitalizations will peak April 24 with a need for 350-plus beds, holds, Arkansas hospitals shoul …
- April 9, 2020Recommended reading: Ling Ma’s “Severance” is an uncanny novel for these times
The entire office is gathered together for an announcement from management regarding new workplace protocols. The CEO tells the staffers, “we take your health very seriously” and assures them that “we …
- April 9, 2020Republican opposition defeats Joyce Elliott’s proposal for no-excuse absentee voting in November.
PUSHES NO-EXCUSE ABSENTEES: Sen. Joyce Elliot makes her case. The Joint Budget Committee this morning killed Sen. Joyce Elliott’s proposal to allow no-excuse absentee voting in November. Elliott …
- April 9, 2020TV town hall set tonight for governor and health director
Nexstar Broadcasting has announced a “virtual town hall” on its stations tonight in which viewers can put questions to Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Health Director Nate Smith. It will be aired …
- April 9, 2020In memoriam: A Japanese-American who made a difference in Arkansas
AT ROHWER: A National Archives photo of the cemetery at Rohwer that Irene HIran Inouye helped preserve. Irene Hirano Inouye died Tuesday in Los Angeles. The name won’t be familiar to many in Ark …
- April 9, 2020How big will LR’s Amazon center be? Thousands of jobs big.
Great story. Here is the video. https://t.co/fxX9Hrq875 https://t.co/55y0UQTFJQ pic.twitter.com/FsS6gM17yK — Scott Carroll (@scottyknoxville) April 8, 2020 How big is that Amazon distribution center u …