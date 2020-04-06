ADVERTISEMENT
Coronavirus cases and fatalities in California
The number is based on confirmed diagnostic tests. It is very likely that the true number of COVID-19 cases is higher as many cases are asymptomatic.
New COVID-19 cases and fatalities per day in California
This is a good indicator of “flattening the curve” — when there is a steady decreasing trend, it is an indicator that the spread of the disease is slowing down.
Coronavirus in California News:
- April 6, 2020On streets emptied by coronavirus, L.A. officials crack down on speeding
- April 6, 2020Second Sylmar juvenile hall employee gets coronavirus; more youths under quarantine
- April 6, 2020California has enough ventilators for now, coronavirus peak expected in May, Newsom says
- April 6, 2020Inside the frenzied campaign to get coronavirus supplies to California. Will it be enough?
- April 6, 2020Launching online learning during coronavirus is 'akin to landing on the moon'
- April 6, 2020Coronavirus taking heavy toll on California first responders
- April 6, 2020To aid coronavirus fight, The Times releases database of California cases
- April 6, 2020California loans 500 ventilators to New York, other areas in immediate need amid coronavirus
- April 6, 2020Heavy rain triggers evacuation orders in Orange County, mudslide in Hollywood Hills
- April 6, 2020Here is the latest list of Orange County communities with coronavirus cases
