Coronavirus cases and fatalities in Mississippi
A regularly-updated map of confirmed COVID-19 cases, borough by borough.
The number is based on confirmed diagnostic tests. It is very likely that the true number of COVID-19 cases is higher as many cases are asymptomatic.
New COVID-19 cases and fatalities per day in Mississippi
This is a good indicator of “flattening the curve” — when there is a steady decreasing trend, it is an indicator that the spread of the disease is slowing down.
Coronavirus in Mississippi News:
- April 10, 2020Mayo Clinic to furlough some staff, cut pay
While hospitals and health facilities have ramped up to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, many are also losing money because of the stay-at-home orders that cause normal appointments, routine and e …
- April 10, 2020Ponte Vedra Beach neighbors surprise Publix employees with pizza
Volunteers in Ponte Vedra Beach toted 15 pizzas and salads from Napoli’s Pastaria a few yards across the parking lot to the Publix on Friday. It was one neighborhood’s way of saying thank you to groce …
- April 10, 2020Northeast Florida churches get creative for Easter Sunday services
Gov. Ron DeSantis is letting churches decide if they will hold traditional services this Easter Sunday. However, many churches in Northeast Florida told News4Jax they will not open their churches. Ins …
- April 10, 2020Trump winery eligible for bailout in virus relief law
President Donald Trump’s Virginia vineyard could be eligible for a federal bailout under the $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus he signed into law last month, despite provisions in the bill that Democ …
- April 10, 2020World virus deaths pass 100,000, with New York area hit hard
The worldwide death toll from the coronavirus surged past 100,000 on Friday as the epidemic in the U.S. cut a widening swath through not just New York City but the entire three-state metropolitan area …
- April 10, 2020DeVos reaches settlement in lawsuit over loan relief program
The U.S. Education Department is promising to process student loan forgiveness claims for nearly 170,000 borrowers within 18 months as part of a proposed settlement announced Friday in a federal lawsu …
- April 10, 2020100,000 in Jacksonville infected with COVID-19?
While the Florida Department of Health reports just over 600 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Duval County on Friday morning, a team of volunteer physicians and data scientists estimate that at least 10 …
- April 10, 2020US officials: Missile defense systems now operating in Iraq
New air defense systems are now protecting American and allied forces at military bases in Iraq where troops have been attacked by Iranian-backed insurgents in recent months, according to U.S. officia …
- April 10, 2020Student battling leukemia honored as the heart and ‘Buzz’ of Yulee High School
A Yulee High School freshman who has been battling leukemia received an outpouring of love and support Friday.Jake Berglund and his family made the decision to end chemotherapy treatments this week af …
- April 10, 2020FDA warns Alex Jones to stop pitching bogus virus remedies
U.S. health officials are warning conspiracy theorist and radio host Alex Jones to stop pitching bogus remedies for the coronavirus.The Food and Drug Administration sent a warning letter Thursday orde …