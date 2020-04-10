ADVERTISEMENT
Coronavirus cases and fatalities in Guam
The number is based on confirmed diagnostic tests. It is very likely that the true number of COVID-19 cases is higher as many cases are asymptomatic.
New COVID-19 cases and fatalities per day in District of Guam
This is a good indicator of “flattening the curve” — when there is a steady decreasing trend, it is an indicator that the spread of the disease is slowing down.
Coronavirus news in Guam:
- April 10, 2020Elderly retirees turned away from waiting at Naval Base Guam commissary
Man’amko retirees, some of whom struggle with medical conditions and disabilities, showed up early to wait in line at Naval Base Guam commissary, but were told they had to move their vehicles and leav …
- April 10, 2020Guam's COVID case count now stands at 130
Friday’s report for the spread of coronavirus on Guam saw 2 more positive results reported by Diagnostic Laboratory Services, with no new positive cases from the Guam Department of Public Health’s lab …
- April 10, 2020Mayors see spike in families seeking assistance
Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares is concerned about the homeless and the hungry not just in her village, but islandwide. Savares – who is also the president of the Mayors’ Council of Guam – said she and h …
- April 10, 2020Navy to Conduct Training in Warning Area 12, Dandan-Malojloj, Radio
Barrigada, Open Ocean, Agat Bay, Outer Apra Harbor
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEPress Release 20-025 ASAN, Guam (April 10, 2020) – The U.S. Navy will conduct live fireexercises in Warning Area 12 April 13 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and April 17from 8 a.m. to noon …
- April 10, 2020JIC Release No. 66Profiles of Earlier Confirmed Cases; Road Closure Traffic Flow Plan in Effect Saturday;
GHURA Awarded $2.6M in CARES Act Funding
Joint Information Center – JIC Release No. 66 April 10, 2020, 4:10 p.m. (ChST) Profiles of Earlier Confirmed Cases; Road Closure Traffic Flow Plan in Effect Saturday; GHURA Awarded $2.6M in CARES Act …
- April 10, 2020Landscape Management Systems picks up multi-million dollar NAVFAC contract
Naval Facilities Engineering Command Marianas awarded an indefinite-delivery indefinite-quantity contract, on April 10, with a maximum amount of $25 million to Guam-based small business Landscape Mana …
- April 10, 2020Public Health: cluster contained 17 COVID cases from pair of unidentified healthcare businesses
Department of Public Health and Social Services released the group settings for all the confirmed COVID-19 cases to date. The highest number of positive cases from one cluster being 17 individuals fro …
- April 10, 2020USS Theodore Roosevelt crewmember in ICU at Naval Hospital Guam
There’s now at least one sailor from the USS Theodore Roosevelt that’s been hospitalized from a coronavirus infection. The crew member is in intensive care at the Naval Hospital Guam. Vice Chairman of …
- April 10, 2020Governor orders road closures to control traffic flow
Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has stepped up her efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 by ordering a road closure traffic control plan, stopping motorists in four points of the island. She made the announce …
- April 10, 2020Mother of USS Theodore Roosevelt sailor keeps faith as positive cases rise
It’s hard for any mother to hear their child is in danger especially when they can’t do anything about it. That’s the case for Kristina Gschwend. Her son remains on board the COVID infected carrier, t …