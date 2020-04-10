Coronavirus cases and fatalities in Oklahoma
A regularly-updated map of confirmed COVID-19 cases, borough by borough.
The number is based on confirmed diagnostic tests. It is very likely that the true number of COVID-19 cases is higher as many cases are asymptomatic.
New COVID-19 cases and fatalities per day in Oregon
This is a good indicator of “flattening the curve” — when there is a steady decreasing trend, it is an indicator that the spread of the disease is slowing down.
Coronavirus news in Oregon:
- April 10, 2020Portland To Open 3 Temporary Emergency Outdoor Shelters
The City of Portland, working with a number of advocacy groups, will open three temporary outdoor emergency shelters starting as early as next week in order to help the most vulnerable unhoused people …
- April 10, 2020OHSU Performs 1st Heart Transplant Since Program Shuttered In 2018
Oregon Health & Science University has performed its first heart transplant since four cardiologists abruptly left in 2018.
- April 10, 2020As Sunshine Lures Oregonians Outside, Officials Remind People To Stay Home
The Oregon COVID-19 Joint Information Center is reminding Oregonians to stay close to home, even when the sun comes out.
- April 10, 2020News Roundtable | Alica Jo Rabins | Buehler Interview
We talk about this week’s big headlines. Alicia Jo Rabins is writing nightly pandemic poems. And we talk to 2nd Congressional District candidate Knute Buehler.
- April 10, 2020'OPB Politics Now': A Prison Public Health Concern
This week, we look at what Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and others are doing to stem a coronavirus outbreak in the state’s prison system.
- April 10, 2020Portland Photographer's WWII Photos Resonate Amid Today's COVID-19 Crisis
Portland photographer Victor Jorgensen created intimate portraits of life on board Navy ships during World War II, including a series of photos on the Navy hospital ship Solace. The images resonate to …
- April 10, 2020Live Updates: Oregon Confirms 4 New COVID-19 Deaths
Oregon state and local health officials reported 51 new known coronavirus cases Friday. There are now 1,371 confirmed cases in Oregon and 48 related deaths.
- April 10, 2020How To Check Yourself For Coronavirus Using Oregon’s New Online Tool
Health officials in the Portland metro-region have launched a free online risk-assessment tool that allows people to screen potential symptoms for COVID-19 from home.
- April 10, 2020St. Charles Hospital Expects To Start Coronavirus Testing For Quicker Results
St. Charles’ modeling of the pandemic shows a peak in cases still more than three weeks away.
- April 10, 2020Clark County Secures Hotel For Unhoused People Endangered By Coronavirus
After weeks of searching, Clark County has found 116 hotel rooms for unhoused people who come into contact with the novel coronavirus.