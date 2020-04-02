Coronavirus cases and fatalities in India
The number is based on confirmed diagnostic tests. It is very likely that the true number of COVID-19 cases is higher as many cases are asymptomatic.
New COVID-19 cases and fatalities per day in India
This is a good indicator of “flattening the curve” — when there is a steady decreasing trend, it is an indicator that the spread of the disease is slowing down.
What is COVID-19
COVID-19 is the infectious disease caused by the most recently discovered coronavirus.
This new virus and disease were unknown before the outbreak began in Wuhan, China, in December 2019.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19
The most common symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, tiredness, and dry cough. Some patients may have aches and pains, nasal congestion, runny nose, sore throat or diarrhea. These symptoms are usually mild and begin gradually. Some people become infected but don’t develop any symptoms and don’t feel unwell. Most people (about 80%) recover from the disease without needing special treatment. Around 1 out of every 6 people who get COVID-19 becomes seriously ill and develops difficulty breathing.
Older people, and those with underlying medical problems like high blood pressure, heart problems or diabetes, are more likely to develop serious illness. People with fever, cough and difficulty breathing should seek medical attention.
Coronavirus in India News:
- April 3, 2020Covid-19: Nearly 65% of 544 new all-India cases linked to Jamaat event
At least 295 delegates from across India who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi’s Nizamuddin last month tested positive for the coronavirus, accounting for more than 60% of the 485 confir …
- April 3, 2020'Common, staggered lockdown exit plan needed'
PM Modi on Thursday asked chief ministers to consider a common exit strategy once the lockdown ends, indicating that there is need for a coordinated approach to lifting of restrictions from April 14 t …
- April 2, 2020Live: World Bank OKs $1 bn Corona aid for India
The number of cases of the novel coronavirus across the globe crossed the 1 million- mark as the global death toll rose to over 45,000. In India, the number of cases climbed to 2,069 and the death tol …
- April 3, 2020Rapid antibody tests to be allowed in hotposts
The government is likely to expand its testing strategy for Covid-19 to allow use of rapid antibody tests in symptomatic cases in “hotspot” areas though these results will need to be confirmed by an R …