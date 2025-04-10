Facebook

In the blocky landscapes of Minecraft, millions of players dig, build, and battle each day. But one day, a newcomer broke the game with his diamond mining skills.

Diamonds are one of the game’s most prized resources, and the new player didn’t know this at first. It didn’t know anything about the game, really. That’s because the newcomer wasn’t a player, but an artificial intelligence system called Dreamer, developed by Google DeepMind. And its journey from noob to grand master may offer a glimpse of the future of intelligent machines.

Learning to Learn

What Dreamer sees when it’s playing Minecraft. Credit: Mojang

The task was simple in name only: collect a diamond. For human players, this already involves a complex process. You need to chop trees for wood, craft a table, build a pickaxe, gather stone and iron, then descend into the depths of a randomly generated world — dodging lava and hazards along the way — before you even stand a chance of finding a glimmering gem.

Now imagine doing all that with zero guidance.

Dreamer did just that. It wasn’t taught to play Minecraft, nor was it shown examples of how humans do it. Instead, it began with nothing but the game’s rules and a goal: get that ice (diamond).

Using a technique called reinforcement learning, the AI experimented its way forward. It tried different actions, received small rewards when it made progress — and learned from its mistakes.

“Dreamer marks a significant step towards general AI systems,” Danijar Hafner, a computer scientist at Google DeepMind told Nature. “It allows AI to understand its physical environment and also to self-improve over time, without a human having to tell it exactly what to do.”

The feat, described in a paper published this month in Nature, was far from trivial. Unlike chess or Go — games with fixed boards and perfect information — Minecraft is messy, open-ended, and different every time. Each new play session generates a unique world with forests, deserts, oceans, and hidden underground caves. To succeed, the AI had to develop flexible skills and learn how to generalize.

A schematic representation of the training process of Dreamer. Credit: Nature

A Machine That Can Imagine the Future

At the heart of Dreamer’s success is what scientists call a world model — a kind of internal simulation that lets the AI imagine different scenarios before acting.

Instead of blindly trying every possibility in the real game environment, Dreamer could project the likely outcomes of different actions inside its mind, much like a person mentally rehearsing the steps to solve a puzzle.

“The world model really equips the AI system with the ability to imagine the future,” said Hafner.

That capacity to imagine is no small thing. It allowed Dreamer to speed up learning dramatically. Within just nine days of continuous play, Dreamer reached expert performance. By then, it could mine a diamond in about 30 minutes — a speed comparable to skilled human players.

To prevent Dreamer from simply memorizing one solution, the developers added a twist: every 30 minutes, the game world would reset, replaced with an entirely new one. That forced the AI to adapt, over and over again, learning general rules rather than specific tricks.

Indeed, previous attempts at teaching AI to find diamonds leaned heavily on watching videos of humans play or guiding the algorithms step by step. Dreamer, by contrast, figured it all out from scratch.

Progressing towards the diamond goal. Credit: Danijar Hafner et al., https://danijar.com/project/dreamerv3/.

Ok, Dreamer Got the Diamonds, So What?

So why does this matter? Surely Google isn’t spending millions just to make better Minecraft players.

In truth, Minecraft was never the real goal. The game is simply a rich and unpredictable playground, perfect for training algorithms that might one day operate in our world — where trial-and-error learning comes with serious costs.

Teaching a robot to pick up a glass or navigate a warehouse using brute-force trial and error would be slow and risky. But a robot that can imagine the consequences of its actions, the way Dreamer does, could learn much faster and more safely.

It’s this blend of flexibility, foresight, and autonomy that scientists call “general intelligence” — and it’s a long-standing holy grail in AI research.

While Dreamer is still far from matching human reasoning or understanding, its success in Minecraft is a promising sign. It learned not by being programmed, but by exploring, failing, imagining — and, eventually, mastering a task that even humans find tricky.

For now, though, Dreamer is content with its first prize: a diamond. It ain’t much, but it’s honest work. For researchers, however, this opens a new world of AI exploration.