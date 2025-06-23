Image credits: CCTV / NUDT.

“Here in my hand is a mosquito-like type of robot. Miniature bionic robots like this one are especially suited to information reconnaissance and special missions on the battlefield,” Liang Hexiang, a student at the National University of Defence Technology (NUDT), told CCTV while holding up the drone between his fingers.

So, what can this drone actually do?

Size is its superpower

We’ve already entered the drone age. Once the stuff of science fiction, drones are now woven into everyday life. They inspect power lines, monitor endangered wildlife, and deliver medical supplies or even just groceries. But in warfare, their impact is most profound.

In conflicts from Ukraine to the Middle East, drones have transformed modern warfare — used for everything from precision strikes to real-time surveillance and even psychological operations. Cheap, commercially available quadcopters can be outfitted with explosives or cameras, turning them into weapons or eyes in the sky. Militaries and militias alike have embraced them, shifting the balance of power away from traditional forces. As this technology becomes smaller, smarter, and more autonomous, drones are rewriting the rules of engagement.

This mosquito could be the next chapter.

Image credits: CCTV / NUDT.

It’s designed to mimic the flight of real insects. Two leaf-like wings flap rapidly to keep it airborne, while three hair-thin legs may help it land or perch on surfaces. Though the design is biologically inspired, the engineering is anything but natural. Inside the body, advanced power systems, miniature sensors, and control electronics must all be packed into a space no larger than a coin.

Its biggest advantage is stealth. If the drone escapes undetected, it can offer valuable information in an urban setting. It could also be used in search and rescue missions or even in electronic or mass surveillance.

But miniaturization comes at a cost. Engineering all these components into such a tiny package is bound to impose restrictions on how long the drone can operate and what it can do.

Insect drones

Despite being pretty impressive, China’s new drone is far from the only development in the field, and it’s unlikely to be the pinnacle of drone miniaturization. In fact, China’s development joins a growing international movement toward insect-scale drones.

The U.S. and Norway are also investing heavily in micro-UAV technology. Norway’s Black Hornet, a palm-sized reconnaissance drone, is already in service with NATO forces. The latest model, Black Hornet 4, features enhanced range, durability, and data encryption, although it’s not as inconspicuous or insect-like in appearance.

Harvard’s RoboBee, another leader in the field, takes a more research-focused approach. Designed to replicate bee flight, it can hover, land, and even transition between water and air. But unlike the NUDT drone, RoboBee isn’t intended for military use — at least not yet. The U.S. Air Force announced its own insect-sized UAV development in 2021, though few public details have emerged since.

It’s not hard to see how this could descend into dystopian territory.

From gadgets to grim possibilities

As drones become more autonomous and more insect-like, their potential for misuse also grows. Picture a drone small enough to slip through a window and deliver a deadly payload — micro-explosives or toxins — without a trace. It’s a silent, surgical weapon, bypassing security and surveillance entirely, and it’s probably already within the realm of possibility.

Combine this with the software capabilities of drones, and you start to see how this can quickly turn scary.

In 2020, during fighting in Libya, a military drone identified, tracked, and attacked targets without any directing human in the loop. The report didn’t confirm casualties, but the implication was chilling. From five years ago, machines have been making the decision to kill on their own; and a lot has changed in five years. It sounds like science fiction, but it’s already happening.

In the fictional Dune universe, self-improving drone swarms nearly ended civilization. It sounds like fiction — until it isn’t.

As for China’s mosquito drone, there’s much we don’t know about it yet. We don’t know whether it’s a prototype or an operational weapon. But one thing is clear: this is only the beginning. And what lies ahead may not be pretty.