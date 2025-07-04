Does regular exercise throughout one’s life prolong lifespan? The science is pretty clear, offering a resounding “yes.” One 2012 review, for instance, found that all-cause mortality decreases by about 30% to 35% in physically active as compared to inactive people. But which kind of exercise is best for prolonging lifespan? Suddenly, things get a bit murkier.

Running, swimming, and lifting weights have all been proposed as worthy options. But you may be surprised to learn that tennis leads the pack. A growing body of research says that this elegant, fast-paced game may be one of the most powerful tools we have to fight disease, extend life, and enhance well-being, not just physically, but also mentally and socially.

People who play tennis regularly (sometimes for decades) report better health, lower rates of obesity and heart disease, and meet physical activity guidelines far more often than their peers. Remarkably, this is true even into their 60s and 70s.

An Unexpected Fountain of Youth

In what has become a landmark comparison of sports and life expectancy, researchers from the Copenhagen City Heart Study found that playing tennis may add nearly a decade (9.7 years) to one’s lifespan. Badminton followed closely, with 6.2 years. Cycling, swimming, and jogging also helped, but none matched the benefits of racquet sports.

Why tennis? Scientists point to a perfect storm of benefits.

First of all, tennis is great for cardiovascular health. Just three hours of tennis per week can cut the risk of heart disease by more than 50%, according to the United States Tennis Association. Another study published in the Journal of Sports Medicine tracked people for nearly a decade and found that those who played racquet sports had a 47% lower risk of dying from any cause and a 56% lower risk of cardiovascular-related death compared to people who didn’t exercise.

In a 2020 study published in the International Journal of Sports Medicine led by Katherine E. Spring and her colleagues, 142 tennis players, many affiliated with the International Tennis Federation, filled out detailed surveys. The findings were striking. Compared to national averages from the CDC’s Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS), tennis players (especially those 45 and older) were less likely to be obese, diabetic, or to have experienced coronary heart disease or stroke.

Notably, more than 75% of participants said they had been playing tennis two or more times per week for at least a decade. Even more said they continued at that same pace into the present.

Rank Sport Average Life Expectancy Gain Key Insight 1 Tennis +9.7 years Highest longevity boost; benefits likely due to intense physical activity and strong social interaction. 2 Badminton +6.2 years High-intensity bursts and close social dynamics promote cardiovascular health. 3 Soccer +4.7 years Combines interval training with teamwork and social engagement. 4 Cycling +3.7 years Popular and sustained activity; especially effective when used for commuting. 5 Swimming +3.4 years Low-impact, full-body workout with cardiovascular benefits. 6 Jogging +3.2 years Improves heart health; moderate doses are best—too much can reduce benefits. 7 Calisthenics +3.1 years Simple bodyweight exercises improve flexibility and strength. 8 Health Club Workouts +1.5 years Least effective for longevity; often solitary with lower social engagement. Source: The Copenhagen City Heart Study, Mayo Clinic Proceedings, 2018.

Mind, Body, and Community

Tennis doesn’t just offer physical advantage; it appears to be a powerful antidote to some of the mental and social challenges of aging.

“Belonging to a group which meets on a regular basis promotes an environment of support and community,” the researchers write. This social support, they argue, may be a major factor in longevity gains.

Compared to solitary activities like jogging or gym workouts, tennis inherently involves other people. That really matters. As public health officials sound the alarm on the growing epidemic of loneliness, especially in older adults, tennis provides a built-in remedy. After all, exercising and socializing are critical pillars of aging well. Strong social networks are associated with reduced risks of dementia, depression, and early death.

There are also psychological perks. Other studies have found tennis players tend to report higher levels of self-esteem and lower levels of stress. While the study led by Spring didn’t find statistically significant mental health differences from the general population, it did show players in their 50s and 60s reporting over 22 days of feeling healthy and energetic in the past month.

“The communal mores surrounding the sport of tennis may encourage chronic physical activity participation and attenuation of subsequent co-morbidities,” the authors write.

The body mechanics of tennis add another layer. Unlike running or cycling, which occur mostly in straight lines, tennis demands full-body engagement in all planes of movement. You sprint, shuffle sideways, twist, and stretch. These actions improve mobility, coordination, and joint strength.

As anyone who’s played can attest, tennis pushes your body in lots of directions — and pushes it hard. That variety can lead to stronger ligaments, better balance, and fewer falls, especially as we age. Tennis also challenges the anaerobic system through short, explosive bursts and the aerobic system with sustained activity, both of which contribute to heart and brain health.

One often-overlooked benefit is grip strength. Research increasingly identifies it as a biomarker of aging. Lower grip strength is linked with greater risk of heart disease, cognitive decline, and even death. Tennis players, unsurprisingly, tend to have stronger grips than their sedentary peers.

A Sport for All Seasons

While the stereotype of tennis as a high-skill or high-barrier sport persists, the data suggests otherwise. Most of the players in the mentioned studies were recreational, not elite. They played on public courts. Their ages spanned from 21 to 72.

And the sport’s accessibility is growing. Pickleball, a close cousin to tennis that combines elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong, is surging in popularity. Padel, a racket sport popular in Spain and Latin America, is gaining traction in the U.S. These offer many of the same physical and social benefits as traditional tennis, with an even lower learning curve.

For those wary of injury (tennis elbow is real), experts advise combining tennis with strength training and flexibility work.

The bottom line is that for anyone looking to stay vibrant into old age — without needing to run marathons or bench press their bodyweight — tennis might just be the best game in town.



