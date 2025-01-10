Facebook

We all know working out is good for our bodies and health, but being physically active is also good for your cognition. The problem with working out is that it takes a lot of time and effort. For millions of people, that means they can only find the time to do it on the weekend. For those weekend warriors, we’ve got some good news: intermittent workouts (two days, followed by five days of physical inactivity) show significant benefits for cognition as well.

Image credits: Gabin Vallet.

Weekend workouts

Past research has highlighted the cognitive benefits of continuous exercise, with daily activity boosting brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) and other molecules critical for learning and memory. But the question of whether intermittent exercise — akin to the “weekend warrior” pattern many busy individuals adopt — provides similar benefits.

The study was carried out on male mice. The researchers divided them into three groups:

Continuous Exercise: 14 straight days of running. Intermittent Exercise: Two days of running per week for seven weeks (14 total days of exercise). Control Group: Two days of exercise followed by sedentary living.

Memory was assessed using the Object Location Memory (OLM) task, which tests hippocampus-dependent spatial memory. Additionally, brain tissue was analyzed to measure levels of memory-related genes, such as Acvr1c and BDNF, in the hippocampus. These genes play key roles in long-term memory and learning.

Both exercise groups outperformed sedentary controls in the memory task. Remarkably, however, intermittent exercise proved more effective at sustaining memory gains. After a seven-day sedentary period, mice in the intermittent group maintained high memory performance, while the continuous group saw their benefits fade.

“Here, we demonstrate persistent cognitive benefits following engagement in intermittent ‘weekend warrior’ exercise,” the researchers write in the study. “Additionally, we observe molecular correlates of persistence of cognitive function where genes that we know to be critically involved in hippocampus dependent long-term memory, remain up-regulated following a sedentary delay. The persistent exercise regime of the weekend warrior protocol may be more effectively priming specific genes and/or reactivating the molecular memory window more efficiently, thus allowing for longer-lasting cognitive benefits.”

Why this happens

The researchers propose that intermittent exercise leverages the concept of a “molecular memory window.” This window refers to a period when exercise-induced cognitive benefits can persist, even during inactivity. Intermittent exercise appears to repeatedly reopen this window, sustaining memory gains over time.

By contrast, continuous exercise, while effective initially, does not appear to provide the same level of molecular reinforcement during periods of rest. This could explain why its cognitive benefits diminish more quickly.

The hippocampus, a brain region critical for learning and memory, thrives on exercise. Physical activity promotes the release of BDNF, which supports the growth and survival of neurons. BDNF essentially acts as a “fertilizer” for brain cells, enhancing their ability to form and strengthen connections.

While this study provides compelling evidence for the cognitive benefits of intermittent exercise, it is important to note its limitations. The research was conducted on mice in a controlled laboratory environment. While this allows for precise measurement of molecular and behavioral outcomes, it does not fully replicate the complexity of human physiology and lifestyle. It’s not guaranteed that the findings will carry over to humans, although the underlying mechanisms are consistent across species.

Ultimately, though, study reinforces a powerful message: when it comes to preserving memory, consistency matters more than perfection. Whether you’re a dedicated athlete or a weekend warrior, staying active — even sporadically — can significantly enhance your brain health.

The study “The weekend warrior effect: Consistent intermittent exercise induces persistent cognitive benefits” was published in the journal Neurobiology of Learning and Memory.