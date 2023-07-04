Alongside ourselves and great apes, dolphins are often portrayed as 'geniuses' of the animal kingdom. These magnificent marine mammals possess a level of intelligence that continues to intrigue scientists and researchers worldwide.

The Complexity of Dolphin Brains

To understand the intelligence of dolphins, we must first examine their remarkable brains. When it comes to brain power, whales and dolphins are in a league of their own. These majestic creatures possess large brains, with sperm whales boasting the largest brain size in the animal kingdom. However, it is the dolphins that truly stand out, as they possess a brain-to-body ratio second only to humans. But what does this mean for their intelligence and behavior?

A dolphin's brain is actually larger than that of a human.

One of the striking characteristics of large-brained animals is their longevity. Dolphins, with their sizable brains, enjoy long lives, allowing them ample time to develop complex social dynamics. Fraser’s dolphins, which can be found in deep tropical waters, live for around 18 years. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration of the United States, common bottlenose dolphins live for at least 40 years but some female dolphins reach lifespans of 60 years or more.

Their cerebral cortex, the region associated with complex cognitive processes in humans, exhibits a level of convolution and structure similar to our own. And within the intricate web of dolphin cognition lies a specialized type of brain cell called spindle neurons. These remarkable cells are associated with advanced cognitive abilities, including recognition, memory, reasoning, communication, perception, adaptation to change, problem-solving, and understanding. This suggests that dolphins have the neurological capacity for advanced cognitive abilities.

In fact, as far as social intelligence goes, dolphins may actually surpass people. The limbic system, responsible for processing emotions, is remarkably developed in their brains, surpassing even our own. According to neuroscientist Lori Marino, being a dolphin means being intricately connected within a complex social network, even more so than with humans. To be a dolphin is to be part of a greater whole, where emotions and social interactions intertwine.

Social Intelligence

One of the most intriguing aspects of dolphin intelligence lies in their social behavior. Dolphins are incredibly social creatures, forming tight-knit groups called pods that can consist of a few individuals to several hundred members. Within these pods, dolphins engage in a sophisticated system of communication, utilizing a wide range of clicks, whistles, and body movements. This complex communication system allows them to coordinate group activities, share information, and establish social bonds.

Furthermore, dolphins exhibit signs of cooperation, empathy, and cultural transmission within their social groups. They have been observed working together to accomplish tasks, such as herding schools of fish for efficient feeding. This cooperative behavior highlights their ability to collaborate and demonstrates a level of social intelligence rarely seen in the animal kingdom.

Their family structures are nothing short of extraordinary. Female dolphins give birth to only a few offspring throughout their lives, investing extraordinary care in each baby and imparting crucial life skills. Young dolphins take their time to mature, both sexually and emotionally, before becoming independent from their mothers.

Affiliative interactions, such as nuzzling, rubbing, and touching, play a crucial role in bonding and maintaining social cohesion within dolphin pods. These physical displays of affection strengthen social bonds and contribute to the overall well-being of the group. Additionally, dolphins display signs of empathy and altruism towards injured or distressed pod members, showcasing their capacity for emotional connection and support. For instance, a 2018 study found dolphins grieve for their dead.

Dominance hierarchies exist within dolphin pods, with individuals establishing social ranks and maintaining their positions through various behaviors, including vocalizations, body posturing, and aggression displays. These hierarchies help maintain order and reduce conflicts within the group. However, it's important to note that dominance in dolphins is not solely based on physical strength but also on social skills and cooperative behavior.

Problem-Solving Skills

A female bottlenose dolphin (Tursiops sp.) carries a sponge, which it uses as a tool to dig up prey from the seafloor. Credit: Ewa Krzyszczyk, Public Library of Science.

Dolphins are also known for their remarkable problem-solving abilities. They have displayed an impressive range of cognitive skills when faced with challenges in their environment. For instance, dolphins have been observed using tools, such as sponges, to protect their snouts while foraging for food on the seafloor. This behavior showcases their ability to recognize the need for a tool and adapt it to a specific task.

Moreover, dolphins exhibit creative hunting techniques that require strategic planning and coordination. They employ a tactic known as cooperative feeding, where they work together to corral fish into tight groups for easy capture. This behavior requires not only the ability to communicate and coordinate with other dolphins but also a level of foresight and problem-solving to execute a successful hunt.

Self-Awareness

Credit: YouTube screencapture.

Scientists have conducted extensive research to gain insights into dolphin cognition and intelligence. These studies have revealed impressive capabilities in various areas, providing valuable evidence of their intellectual prowess.

One notable area of study is self-awareness, which is often considered a marker of higher intelligence. Bottlenose dolphins have demonstrated the ability to recognize themselves in mirrors, a trait previously thought to be unique to humans and a few other intelligent species like chimpanzees.

Cultural Transmission

One of the most intriguing aspects of dolphin society is their ability to pass on knowledge and behavior through cultural transmission. Cultural transmission refers to the transfer of learned behaviors from one generation to another, shaping the unique traditions and practices within a specific dolphin community.

Studies have shown that different dolphin populations can exhibit distinct behaviors and hunting techniques, even within the same species. These behavioral differences are not attributed to genetic variations but rather to cultural transmission. For example, certain groups of dolphins have been observed using innovative techniques to catch prey, such as "sponging" (using sponges on their snouts) or employing specific vocalizations to coordinate group movements during hunting.

These cultural behaviors are passed down from older, experienced individuals to younger members of the pod, highlighting the importance of cultural knowledge in dolphin society.

The existence of cultural transmission among dolphins not only demonstrates their ability to learn and imitate behaviors but also suggests a level of shared knowledge and social learning within their communities. This cultural significance adds another layer of complexity to their already impressive cognitive abilities.

Communication and Echolocation

Communication plays a central role in the social dynamics of dolphins. Their repertoire of vocalizations is vast and diverse, consisting of clicks, whistles, pulsed sounds, and burst pulses. Each vocalization serves a specific purpose, from social bonding and coordination to individual recognition and navigation. Some studies even found that dolphins communicate their identity through signature whistles.

Dolphin clicking

Dolphin squeaking

Dolphin buzzing clicks

Echolocation, a unique sensory ability possessed by dolphins, further enhances their communication and perception of the environment. Through echolocation, dolphins emit high-frequency clicks and interpret the echoes that bounce back, allowing them to navigate, locate prey, and understand their surroundings with incredible precision.

Are dolphins smarter than people?

When discussing the intelligence of dolphins, it is important to note that their cognitive abilities are different from those of humans. Dolphins have evolved to thrive in an aquatic environment, and their intelligence reflects this adaptation. While humans excel in areas such as language, mathematics, and abstract reasoning, dolphins possess unique strengths in social cognition, sensory perception, and echolocation.

But let's face it -- dolphins don't have thumbs nor have they built anything resembling what we'd recognize as a 'civilization'. Comparing humans to dolphins is rather pointless.

It is crucial to appreciate the distinctiveness of dolphin intelligence rather than trying to directly compare it to human intelligence. Both species have evolved remarkable cognitive abilities suited to their respective ecological niches. Recognizing and understanding these differences allows us to appreciate the diversity of intelligence in the animal kingdom.

Dolphins are smart -- but they're no geniuses

Since the 1950s, studies have shown that dolphins possess the hallmarks of superior intelligence, including great problem-solving capabilities and advanced communication capabilities.

Dolphins are certainly intelligent, but some scientists note that the cognitive abilities of these fast swimmers shouldn't be overblown. In fact, in some respects, dolphins can be quite dumb, according to some experts.

Biologist Justin Gregg is one such voice. In his book titled "Are dolphins really smart?" he outlines several comparative studies, showing that dolphins aren't really as smart as they've portrayed in popular media.

In one chapter, he compares chickens and dolphins side by side; both species engage in complex social behavior, they congregate in large groups, their heart rate increases when they see a peer suffering, they make alarming noises and movements whenever they find a food source or encounter a potential threat, and they're capable of anticipating future events. But no one argues that chickens are geniuses, Gregg says.

Prof. Manger's novel hypothesis states that the size of the cetacean brain (that is, the brain of whales, dolphins, and porpoises) evolved as a means of regulating temperature, and not for processing information. As such, whales and dolphins have large brains relative to their body weight to protect them from hypothermia, and not for superior intelligence.

Neuroethologist Paul Manger of the University of the Witwatersrand in South Africa is another critic of the dolphin 'special' intelligence myth. He has made a number of observations in his papers downplaying dolphin intelligence, suggesting claims such as tool use and sophisticated language are nothing but nonsense.

"It's probably not the case that dolphins have their own language, which is as complex as human language," says the expert in animal communication.

His claims have garnered him a lot of criticism. There had been actually quite a number of reported written complaints filed to his parent university demanding his suspension.

Manger remains steadfast -- dolphins aren't special, they're not particularly smart, and in some cases, they're quite dumb, he claims. Manger says that dolphins are outdone even by goldfish. When a dolphin is trapped in a net, it makes little effort to escape, a goldfish on the other hand when placed in a bowl will always first attempt to jump.

"The idea of the exceptionally intelligent dolphin is a myth," Manger says.

However, Manger and critics like him seem to be in the minority. "We shouldn't dismiss decades of peer-reviewed scientific work," says Marino, a neuroscientist at Emory University in Atlanta. Indeed, a simple query on Google Scholar renders over 60,000 published papers relating to "dolphin intelligence", most of which favor dolphins are highly intelligent creatures relative to the rest of the animal kingdom.

"To put it bluntly, most of that is bullshit," says Karsten Brensing, a marine biologist with the organization Whale and Dolphin Conservation (WDC). Brensing says that Manger and Gregg have lost sight of the bigger picture and fail to see dolphin behavior holistically. "You can use similar arguments to prove that people aren't intelligent," said Brensing referring to the duo's comparison studies of individual dolphin traits.

While Manger and Gregg aren't exactly saying that dolphins are dumb, their stance is clear in one respect: people need to stop calling them special. Manger says he merely wants to prevent the marine mammals from being anthropomorphized. Interpretations of behavior based on "personal bias" are not helpful, says Manger.

"Conservation strategies should not be based on unrealistic expectations," he adds.

Conservation and Ethical Considerations

The remarkable intelligence and social complexity of dolphins have profound implications for their conservation and ethical treatment. It is essential to recognize dolphins as sentient beings capable of experiencing emotions, forming social bonds, and exhibiting advanced cognitive abilities. Their captivity in entertainment venues, such as dolphin shows and swim-with-dolphin programs, raises ethical concerns regarding their welfare and well-being.

Efforts should be focused on promoting responsible eco-tourism and conservation practices that prioritize the protection of wild dolphin populations and their natural habitats.