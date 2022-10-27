Billions of pounds of pumpkin will end up in the landfill, not on a plate, and that’s probably the scariest thing about Halloween.

Throw up your spider webs and hang those skeletons, Halloween is here! As all terrors are let loose on the day, excessive food waste is also creeping up. Millions of pumpkins have been bought for the occasion — and most of them will end up in the landfill, not beneath a pie’s crust. Which is a shame, as pumpkins are delicious.

Pies for everyone! But not really

Eight million pumpkins will get binned on November 1st in the UK alone, The Guardian reports. In the US, that figure is closer to 1 billion. It’s a terrible waste of a very tasty treat, and it’s especially a tragic waste as the pumpkins could be used to make “enough pumpkin pie to feed the entire [UK] nation,” the publication adds, citing a study commissioned by stock brand Knorr.

Roughly 58% of all consumers will buy a pumpkin to carve this Halloween, according to the Hubbub Foundation, a charity that creates environmental campaigns “with a difference”. Over half of these buyers (51%) will throw away the pumpkin and leftovers, without cooking or composting it, they add. Only about one-third of buyers will try to cook the pumpkin’s innards.

“Halloween has become increasingly popular in the UK, but unlike those on the other side of the pond, many Britons aren’t cooking with their pumpkin carvings – instead they’re throwing them away,” said Tessa Tricks of Hubbub. “This is contributing to the overwhelming amount of waste thrown away by UK households each year.”

The Hubbub Foundation, which runs the #PumpkinRescue campaign, focused on data in the UK. But the findings translate well to every other country with enthusiastic adherence to Halloween traditions, such as the US. Writing for Inhabitat, Perry Miller says that the land of the apple pie will trash 1.3 billion pounds of pumpkins after the festivities. All that extra trash will wind up in the landfill, which wastes money and is bad for the environment. Once there, the pumpkins will start to rot away, releasing methane and carbon dioxide — both greenhouse gases.

Canada will also see its fair share of pumpkin waste. Farmer Rob Galey told Inhabitat that pumpkin patches attract thousands of visitors each year from all over the country. They will buy a pumpkin and take it home, but don’t intend to eat it. They’re buying a metaphor, Rob explains. Something that represents an abundant fall harvest, something that will look good in a photo — but not food.

There’s also an ethical side to consider here. Some Halloween pumpkins are inedible and specified as “for ornamental use only” but the flesh of most of them is edible. With so many people starving across the world, can we make peace with ourselves for this gratuitous display of disregard for food?

If you’re looking for tips on how to cook your plump Halloween pumpkin, Hubbub’s #PumpkinRescue campaign page has some pretty nifty suggestions. If you’re in the UK, you can also check out some of the events they’re holding from the 5th October through to November 5th all over the isles, ranging from “carving and cooking workshops to soup tasting.”

