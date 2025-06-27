Image via Wikipedia.

By the time summer comes, temperatures aren’t the only thing rising; so is self-doubt. It’s the annual emotional rollercoaster. We feel better during the summer, but body image dissatisfaction also spikes. This isn’t just a hunch, it’s confirmed by science. But science also has some tips on how to avoid this trap.

Does that swimsuit still fit?

Seasonal Body Image Dissatisfaction (SBID) was formally coined in a 2021 study, and the effect is remarkably pervasive. According to the study, 70% of people say their body image fluctuated by season. Predictably, it was worse in the summer.

Summer is the time of year when bodies go on display. People wear less clothing, attend pool parties, and post beach photos. This increased visibility can make many feel exposed and judged. It also makes it harder to use less revealing or baggy clothes. When everyone is wearing less, wearing more can be conspicuous, leading to more anxiety.

But it’s not just that.

Social media plays a key role. From late winter through spring, platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat are saturated with messages about “shredding for summer” and achieving a “beach body.” An analysis of 625,000 diet-related tweets found spring had the highest number of dieting hashtags — nearly a third of all posts. That’s before summer even begins.

Visual platforms tend to make body dissatisfaction worse. Even taking and editing selfies — without posting them — has been shown to negatively affect self-image.

Another culprit: comparison. Studies show that “upward appearance comparisons” — when you compare yourself to someone you think looks better — are strongly linked to lower mood and body dissatisfaction. That’s more likely to happen in the summer.

If this all feels familiar, I feel for you. If you have no idea what I’m talking about, count yourself lucky. SBID doesn’t affect everyone equally. Certain groups, like teenagers and people unhappy with their weight, feel its effects more heavily. Anyone already dealing with mental health conditions may find their symptoms worsened by seasonal shifts.

Hiding just makes things worse

People respond to seasonal body image stress in different ways. There’s no “one-size-fits-all” approach, but some strategies are usually helpful, while others are not.

Take, for example, avoidance. It’s one of the most common responses when people feel unhappy with how they look. You skip the beach. You think you’ll work out a bit and look better. You avoid the pool party invitation and at first, this seems to work. But research shows that avoidance is a maladaptive strategy. It actually reinforces the idea that one’s body is unacceptable, which increases anxiety and dissatisfaction in the long run.

Another frequently used but problematic strategy is what researchers call appearance fixing.

This might mean using filters on selfies, wearing shapewear, obsessively grooming, or trying to “camouflage” perceived flaws. It can also include starting strict diets or intense workout plans motivated primarily by dissatisfaction. These behaviors may be socially rewarded. You could get some likes or compliments, but they feed into a cycle of self-scrutiny and conditional self-worth. One study noted that while appearance fixing can momentarily reduce discomfort, it ultimately reinforces the underlying beliefs that fuel body dissatisfaction.

At the same time, body dissatisfaction is also linked to a number of mental health issues, including low self-esteem, anxiety, depression, and disordered eating. Studies have shown that individuals who struggle with negative body image are more likely to experience persistent feelings of worthlessness and emotional distress, which can interfere with daily functioning and overall well-being. In severe cases, these struggles can escalate into clinical conditions like eating disorders.

So what works?

Scientific studies support approaches that yield long-term results for your mental health and your relationship with your body. Among these common approaches is positive rational acceptance. This means responding to negative thoughts with balanced, compassionate self-talk. Instead of saying, “I look awful in this outfit,” think about the things your body offers you. Things like “My body allows me to move, to hug the people I love, to experience the world.” It may sound like a cheesy idea, but it works. This strategy has been shown to be positively associated with self-acceptance and overall psychological well-being. It’s a cognitive shift that transforms the internal conversation from judgment to appreciation.

Science also supports the power of self-compassion and mindfulness. These practices encourage people to treat themselves with the same kindness they might offer a close friend. During times of heightened body scrutiny — such as spring break or the start of swimsuit season — self-compassion can act as a buffer. A 2023 study found that individuals who practiced self-compassion techniques were less likely to engage in disordered eating and more likely to report body satisfaction, even when exposed to idealized media images.

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) also builds on these principles. Essentially, it teaches people to identify irrational, negative thoughts about their bodies — like “Everyone is staring at my stomach” — and replace them with more realistic interpretations. CBT is backed by a large body of evidence showing it can significantly reduce body image dissatisfaction and eating disorder symptoms.

How to make the most of summer

Summer often arrives with pressure to look a certain way, to chase an idealized “beach body.” But this season doesn’t have to be about comparison or self-criticism.

Start by reclaiming summer on your terms. Wear what’s comfortable, move your body in ways that feel good, and enjoy food without guilt. Choose activities for joy and connection, not calorie counts or appearance goals. That’s pretty much common sense, and it’s also what science recommends.

Of course, it’s good to be mindful of your diet. But also, be mindful of your media diet. Unfollow accounts that promote unrealistic body standards and fill your feed with messages that celebrate diversity and self-worth. When ads push “summer body” pressure, remember: that’s marketing, not truth.

Lastly, surround yourself with people who uplift you, and steer conversations away from diets and toward shared experiences. The best summers aren’t measured in mirror checks — they’re built on laughter, movement, and feeling fully alive in your own skin. Let this be the season you show up as you are. That’s more than enough.