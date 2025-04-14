Facebook

Imagine spreading butter on your morning toast that didn’t come from a cow — or even a plant. Instead, it’s crafted from carbon dioxide, hydrogen, and oxygen. This isn’t science fiction; it’s the innovation of Savor, a California-based startup aiming to revolutionize the food industry.​

The groundbreaking product is a butter alternative synthesized through a thermochemical process. By capturing carbon dioxide from the air and combining it with green hydrogen and oxygen. The created fats are molecularly identical to those found in traditional butter and according to bakeries using the product, it also tastes like butter too.

Image adapted from Sorin Gheorghita.

Butter has been a beloved kitchen staple for centuries — slathered on toast, melted into sauces, and folded into pastries. But now, scientists have churned up something entirely unexpected: butter made from carbon.

At least one bakery in California is already using this butter for its bread and croissants, according to ABC7. Brian Wood, owner of Starter Bakery in Berkeley, California, has incorporated the product into his croissants. He says the texture is just right and the resulting products are proving very popular.

Savor received funding from Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates and they’ve been working at creating dairy-free alternatives to ice-cream, cheese, and milk.

But the butter seems to be already ready to hit the shelves.

Savor’s process begins by capturing CO₂ from the air and extracting hydrogen from water. These elements are then subjected to high heat and pressure, initiating chemical reactions that form alkanes — simple carbon chains. These alkanes are subsequently oxidized to produce fatty acids, which are the building blocks of fats and oils. By assembling these fatty acids into triglycerides, Savor can create fats with specific properties, such as those found in traditional butter.​

Why this matters

The carbon footprint of butter, measured in kilograms of CO₂ equivalent (CO2e) per kilogram of butter, varies depending on factors like fat content and packaging, but typically ranges from 5.2 kg to 14.7 kg CO2e per kg. In contrast, Savor claims its process emits less than 0.8 grams per kilogram, offering a dramatic reduction in environmental impact.​

Furthermore, Savor’s method avoids the land and water use tied to farming, making it a promising solution for a more resilient food supply chain. By eliminating the need for cows and crops, this innovation could play a significant role in combating climate change.​

There’s already a demand

For now, the butter is available to select partners, with plans for wider distribution underway. According to Savor, several restaurants and bakeries have expressed interest about the product, including Michelin-star restaurants.

Savor’s butter is designed to mimic the taste and functionality of dairy butter closely. This means can be used as a one-to-one replacement in various culinary applications, including baking and cooking. Chefs and consumers who have sampled the product report that it is nearly indistinguishable from traditional butter in both flavor and performance.

Despite the promise, Savor faces challenges in scaling production and gaining regulatory approvals. The company is currently navigating the regulatory landscape to bring its products to a broader market. Additionally, consumer acceptance of lab-made foods remains a hurdle. Educating the public about the safety and benefits of such innovations will be crucial.

Health considerations are also on the table. While Savor’s butter is chemically identical to traditional butter, long-term studies on the health effects of consuming lab-made fats are necessary. Transparency in production methods and ingredient sourcing will be vital in building consumer trust.​

But this is promising stuff.

If successful, Savor’s approach could redefine our relationship with food, blending science and sustainability to meet the demands of a changing world.