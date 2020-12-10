Credit: Zero Labs.

What if you could turn your beloved vintage Bronco or Land Rover into an electric vehicle? A daring Californian startup is now offering the tools to turn any classic automobile into a full-fledged automobile to make sure no one gets left behind in the impending EV revolution — not even vintage car nostalgics.

The future of four-wheeled transportation is electric. I think no one doubts that anymore — at least not many governments who have announced a ban on the sale of new diesel- or gasoline-powered automobiles starting from 2025 to 2035, depending on the country you ask. Although conventional automobiles will likely still be allowed on the streets after this phase-out, don’t expect that to last long. In any event, it will likely be so expensive to own a fossil-fuel-powered car due to taxes and the lack of spare parts, that few will want to drive one anymore.

This means that vintage cars are either destined to gather dust in a private collection or straight for the scrapyard — but not if ZeroLabs, an L.A. startup founded in 2015 by a former advertising executive, can help it.

The company has developed an electric platform that provides virtually any vintage, discontinued model with a base to turn it into an EV. First, the vehicle is stripped of almost everything under the hood. Next, the steering controls and dashboard are hooked into the new electric drivetrain — a 600HP dual-motor drive with regenerative braking, modular battery system, independent front and rear suspension. Since the wheelbase and ride height, the platform can be customized to fit any model.

Some may be of the opinion that a classic car without its original engine or drive line can’t be called a classic car anymore. What’s certain is that this isn’t a concept for just anyone’s taste nor anyone’s pocket. One vintage Ford Bronco that was fitted with a 70kWh battery pack and a 434bhp, 277lb ft BorgWarner permanent magnet motor cost $160,000 to customize, according to Top Gear.

Get more science news like this... Join the ZME newsletter for amazing science news, features, and exclusive scoops. More than 40,000 subscribers can't be wrong. Daily Weekly I have read and agree to the terms & conditions. Leave this field empty if you're human:

Credit: Zero Labs.

Credit: Zero Labs.

Credit: Zero Labs.

Credit: Zero Labs.

Credit: Zero Labs.