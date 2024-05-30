Facebook

Hybrid and electric cars have several advantages over their petrol-powered peers. But in one regard, they may fail short: pedestrian safety. A new analysis shows that, per mile travelled, electric cars may be more likely to hit pedestrians. The good news is that it may be easy to fix.

Sustainable and too silent

Electric and hybrid-electric cars are at the the forefront of our sustainable transformation. Globally, electric cars are helping to phase out fossil fuel-powered internal combustion engine vehicles, reducing air pollution and tackling the climate crisis. But the quiet nature electric cars may pose a greater hazard to pedestrians, particularly in urban areas.

The study analyzed pedestrian casualty rates from 2013 to 2017, using data from the the UK. The researchers calculated casualty rates per 100 million miles traveled by both types of vehicles. The stark difference in the numbers is alarming: 5.16 pedestrian casualties per 100 million miles for electric and hybrid vehicles, compared to 2.40 for internal combustion vehicles.

Moreover, the risk in urban areas is significantly higher. In urban areas, electric cars were found to be three times more likely to be involved in pedestrian collisions in cities compared to rural settings. This disparity is attributed to the lower ambient noise levels in rural areas, which make electric vehicles more audible compared to the noise-saturated urban environments where their quiet operation can render them almost undetectable.

Why this is happening

The study didn’t directly analyze what is causing this discrepancy. However, the researchers suspect a number of factors are to blame.

The first doesn’t have anything to do with the cars themselves. Drivers of electric cars tend to be younger and less experienced, which may be leading to more accidents. But another explanation could relate to electric vehicles being much quieter than combustion engines.

Combustion engine cars make a lot of noise, usually around 70 decibels. This is the equivalent of a washing machine or a vacuum cleaner. Meanwhile, electric engines are almost silent. Since 2021, electric vehicles are required to have a sound generator, but the minimum requirement is 56 decibels. That’s about as loud as a refrigerator or a noisy computer, but it’s nowhere near a combustion car.

Making electric cars safer

The researchers emphasize the necessity of mitigating this risk as the adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles continues to grow. Several strategies could be employed to enhance pedestrian safety:

Audible Warning Systems: One immediate solution is the implementation of mandatory audible warning systems for electric vehicles, especially at low speeds. These systems could emit sounds to alert pedestrians of an approaching vehicle, replicating the noise made by traditional engines. This is probably the optimal solution as it’s already been implemented, we just need to make the sounds louder. However, retrofitting existing cars would be challenging. Urban Design Adjustments: City planners can play a crucial role by redesigning urban landscapes to prioritize pedestrian safety. This includes better crosswalks, more pedestrian zones, and traffic control measures that reduce vehicle speeds in areas with heavy foot traffic. Public Awareness Campaigns: Educating both drivers and pedestrians about the specific risks associated with electric and hybrid vehicles can foster a culture of vigilance and safety. Pedestrians should be made aware of the quieter nature of these vehicles, while drivers should be encouraged to drive cautiously, particularly in pedestrian-dense areas.

Electric cars save lives

Despite the higher pedestrian risk, overall, electric cars still save lives, though indirectly.

Because they have no emissions, they reduce urban pollution, which in turn reduces asthma and other respiratory problems that cost a lot of lives and resources. A recent report by the American Lung Association calculated the impact of replacing gas-powered cars with zero-emission vehicles by 2035. This shift could prevent 89,300 premature deaths by 2050, showcasing the life-saving potential of electric cars — and this is just in the US.

The benefits don’t stop there. The report projects 2.2 million fewer asthma attacks and 10.7 million fewer lost workdays, translating to nearly $978 billion in public health benefits. However, achieving these gains hinges on more than just swapping out engines. It requires a broader shift to clean energy sources like wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, and nuclear power.

The move towards electric and hybrid vehicles is a critical step in combating climate change and improving air quality. However, this progress must be balanced with public safety considerations. As governments worldwide push forward with plans to phase out fossil-fuel-powered cars, addressing the heightened risk these quieter vehicles pose to pedestrians, especially in urban environments, is essential.

Journal Reference: Pedestrian safety on the road to net zero: cross-sectional study of collisions with electric and hybrid-electric cars in Great Britain Doi: 10.1136/jech-2024-221902

Journal: Journal of Epidemiology & Community Health

