Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Email

In a recent track test, a new electric car battery developed by UK start-up Nyobolt charged from 10% to 80% in just four minutes and 37 seconds. The breakthrough was demonstrated using a specially built concept sports car in Bedford.

The company claims that the same technology could be incorporated into commercial electric vehicles, helping to ease one of the biggest concerns among drivers: range anxiety. By essentially cutting down charging time to roughly the time it takes to fill a conventional gas tank, the appeal of electric vehicles could be greatly enhanced. However, major problems regarding the charging infrastructure remain a pestering bottleneck.

Faster Charging, But Still Not a Silver Bullet

The sports car used in the recent demonstration that fast-charged its battery in under 5 minutes to 80% capacity. Credit: Nyobolt.

Current fast-charging options, such as Tesla’s superchargers, take about 15-20 minutes to charge a battery to 80%. In contrast, Nyobolt’s battery aims to cut that time down to under five minutes. Dr. Sai Shivareddy, co-founder of Nyobolt, described the public demonstration as a “big milestone for electrification,” despite the nerve-wracking process. There were several technical challenges, including a failure in the concept car’s cooling system during a UK heatwave.

The industry-wide push for quicker EV charging is driven by a desire to reduce “range anxiety,” a common concern among potential EV buyers who worry about running out of power on the road.

“Developing technology that enables people to charge more quickly, akin to the time it takes to refuel a traditional car, is really important,” Paul Shearing, a professor of Sustainable Energy Engineering at Oxford University, told The BBC.

Yet, he also stressed that without a robust and accessible charging network, advancements in battery technology alone won’t be enough to drive widespread EV adoption.

Inside the Nyobolt battery. Credit: Nyobolt.

The Broader Challenge: Infrastructure

Despite the impressive speed of Nyobolt’s new battery, there are practical considerations. The battery-powered car in this test achieved a range of 120 miles after the rapid charge. In comparison, a Tesla charged to 80% typically has a range of up to 200 miles. It remains to be seen whether fast charging times can work with high-density batteries like Tesla’s.

Moreover, the 350 kW DC superfast chargers needed to utilize Nyobolt’s rapid charging capability are not yet widespread. While these chargers are available in the UK, their limited deployment means that, for most EV users, charging will remain a slower process for the foreseeable future regardless of what fancy new battery tech they might use.

Nyobolt’s breakthrough comes amid a global race to develop faster, lighter, and more durable EV batteries. Toyota recently announced progress on a solid-state battery that could charge in ten minutes and last for over 750 miles. Similarly, US start-up Gravity has developed a compact charger capable of adding 200 miles of range in under 13 minutes. However, experts argue that while these advancements are promising, the real bottleneck for EV adoption lies not in battery technology but in the supporting infrastructure.

“Electric cars really aren’t limited by the batteries anymore,” said Dr. Edward Brightman, a lecturer in chemical engineering at Strathclyde University. “We urgently need to upgrade the grid and deploy rapid chargers capable of delivering sufficient charge to the battery.”

For Nyobolt, the next steps involve partnerships with existing car manufacturers to integrate their battery technology into future EV models. The company plans to roll out its batteries on a small scale within the next year.

Was this helpful? Thanks for your feedback!