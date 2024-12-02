Facebook

Image credits: Jonas Jacobsson.

Coffee was once dismissed as a mere stimulant or indulgence, but it is now emerging as a star player in the fight against aging. A new study suggests that your daily cup of joe doesn’t just perk you up. It may protect your body from age-related diseases, extend your lifespan, and enhance your quality of life. That is, of course, unless you drink too much of it.

The study concludes moderate coffee consumption (about 2-3 cups per day) is linked to a 17% reduction in all-cause mortality. This equates to an additional 1.8 years of life, on average, with substantial benefits seen across diverse populations​. Beyond simply adding years to life, coffee appears to add life to years, preserving cognitive functions, reducing frailty, and protecting against age-related diseases.

Early Views of Coffee

Coffee is one of the most popular — and one of the most polarizing — beverages. The world consumes around 2 billion cups of coffee per day, yet its health effects have been controversial through history.

“The conception of coffee consumption has undergone a profound modification, evolving from a noxious habit into a safe lifestyle actually preserving human health,” wrote Cátia R. Lopes and Rodrigo A. Cunha, the new study’s authors.

In its early days, we often viewed coffee with suspicion. Sometimes we labelled it a stimulant that disrupted sleep or a luxury indulgence unfit for moderation. By the mid-20th century, concerns about coffee’s impact on the heart emerged, linking it — albeit with imperfect methodologies — to conditions like hypertension and heart disease. This led to decades of warnings against coffee consumption.

During this time, coffee was often associated with unhealthy habits, such as smoking and sedentary lifestyles. But these were not properly disentangled in early studies. Essentially, scientists were not seeing the effects of coffee, but the effects of other factors linked with coffee.

Coffee and Your Health

Things started to shift in the late 20th and early 21st centuries as more robust research methodologies were applied. Large-scale epidemiological studies began to reveal surprising correlations between moderate coffee consumption and reduced risks of chronic diseases like Parkinson’s, certain cancers, and type 2 diabetes.

“Although early studies of coffee suggested that it could lead to health problems, recent research provides strong evidence that drinking coffee actually has a variety of health benefits,” the researchers continue.

The new study is a review — a study of studies. It followed 50 studies in different geographic regions and different ethnicities. The findings show a number of significant benefits of coffee

“The regular coffee consumption seems associated with a preservation of muscular, cardiovascular, mental and immune system functions and seems inversely associated with the incidence of the most frequent diseases affecting the elderly such as cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, stroke, some cancers, diabetes, dementia, major depression or frailty,” the researchers conclude.

How Much Coffee is Just Right?

While coffee seems to offer a host of benefits, more isn’t necessarily better. Researchers have found that the optimal consumption level is around 2-3 cups per day. Beyond this, the benefits tend to plateau, and excessive intake can lead to negative side effects such as anxiety, insomnia, and digestive issues​.

Essentially, the effect of coffee follows a J-shaped curve. The “J” shape arises because very low or no coffee consumption is associated with a higher baseline risk, the risk decreases with moderate intake and then increases again with excessive consumption.

The health benefits were consistent in large-scale epidemiological studies conducted across Europe, the Americas, and Asia. This means that people who drink coffee regularly have a lower risk of dying from conditions like heart disease, stroke, and cancer.

What Coffee is Best?

The benefits were observed regardless of the type of coffee — caffeinated or decaffeinated — though caffeinated varieties appear to have a slight edge in terms of protective effects.

Interestingly, the benefits of coffee may vary depending on genetic factors, lifestyle, and even the type of coffee consumed (e.g., instant versus ground coffee). Therefore, while moderate coffee intake can be part of a healthy lifestyle, it’s best consumed in balance with other healthy habits​.

Ground coffee appears to offer slightly better protective effects against mortality and chronic diseases compared to instant coffee.

This is likely due to its higher concentration of bioactive compounds like chlorogenic acids. Unfiltered coffee, such as French press or boiled coffee, may contain more diterpenes, which have potential health benefits but can raise cholesterol levels in some individuals​. A previous Havard report noted that unfiltered coffee is associated with higher rates of early death, and can contain compounds that raise levels of LDL, or “bad,” cholesterol. They also advise not going overboard with added cream or sugar.

The Compounds Behind Coffee’s Effects

This study primarily looked at correlation, not causation. While the findings are robust and consistent across multiple studies, the observational nature of the data means that causation cannot be definitively established.

However, the review does propose plausible biological mechanisms. Coffee could have positive effects on inflammation, oxidative stress, and cellular signaling pathways.

Although coffee doesn’t have any significant macronutrients, it contains over 2,000 bioactive compounds. Among these, caffeine and chlorogenic acids are the primary components linked to health benefits​. Caffeine, in particular, acts as a stimulant for the brain by blocking adenosine receptors, thereby enhancing alertness and potentially offering neuroprotective effects. Meanwhile, chlorogenic acids — potent antioxidants — may help reduce inflammation and improve cellular health.

These compounds may collectively counteract the fundamental biological processes of aging. For example, chlorogenic acids can modulate cellular signaling pathways that control metabolism, reduce oxidative stress, and even influence inflammation​.

However, the conclusions are still based on observed patterns. Randomized controlled trials (RCTs) would be required to firmly establish causation, but such trials are challenging for long-term behaviors like coffee consumption.

Despite the mounting evidence supporting coffee’s health benefits, there are still many unanswered questions. For example, the long-term effects of coffee consumption on the elderly need further investigation. Additionally, understanding how different coffee compounds interact with other drinks (like tea) could help better estimate these benefits.

However, given the growing body of evidence, it may be time to rethink traditional guidelines advising most people (especially the elderly) to avoid coffee. Instead, a nuanced approach that considers individual health profiles could be much more beneficial, enabling people to reap significant benefits. Coffee is not a wonder drink, and it’s not always recommended. But, in some instances, it can have a positive effect.

The study was published in Ageing Research Reviews.