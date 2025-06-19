Skip the fancy stuff. If you like coffee, simplicity is key. Image credits: Unsplash.

Each morning, billions of people reach for that familiar cup of Joe. The aroma of coffee fills kitchens all around the world and for many people, morning doesn’t start without a cup. For many, it’s comfort. For others, caffeine. But a new study suggests it might also be something more profound: a subtle boost to longevity — so long as you keep it simple.

Researchers at Tufts University’s Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy have found that drinking one to three cups of black coffee a day may reduce the risk of death from any cause by 17%. Yet if you’re spooning in sugar or splashing in cream, those potential benefits may vanish.

What’s brewing beneath the surface

The study, which was published in The Journal of Nutrition, draws from nearly two decades of national survey data spanning from 1999 to 2018. Researchers analyzed dietary recalls from more than 46,000 Americans, cross-referencing them with mortality data from the National Death Index.

The main focus was how much coffee people drank but people also dug deeper. They looked at what type of coffee they drank and how much sugar and saturated fat they stirred into their cups.

The results were striking: adults who drank one to two cups of caffeinated coffee daily had a 14% lower risk of death from all causes compared to non-coffee drinkers. For those sipping two to three cups, the risk dropped by 17%. But the protective effect plateaued at higher doses — and faded almost entirely when the drink was doctored with too much sugar or cream.