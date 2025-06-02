Even something as small as eating more fruit could make a lasting difference. Image via Unsplash.

For most people, the idea of losing a few pounds in middle age feels like a hopeful resolution, perhaps a New Year’s goal that fizzles by February. But what if that modest effort could shape your entire future? New research suggests that it might — in a profound way.

In a study spanning decades and thousands of participants, scientists from Finland and the UK have found that even modest non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical weight loss during midlife can ripple forward in time, reducing the risk of chronic diseases and extending life itself.

“Although correcting midlife overweight without surgical or pharmacological treatment is challenging, our results suggest that it is feasible and may be associated with decreased long-term risk of cardiovascular diseases, other chronic conditions, and mortality outcomes associated with overweight,” Dr. Timo Strandberg, the study’s senior author and professor of geriatric medicine at the University of Helsinki, told NewsMax.

Modest Change, Major Impact

The study analyzed nearly 23,000 adults across three large European cohort studies. These participants, ages 30 to 50 when the study began, were tracked for up to 35 years. At a time before modern weight-loss medications or bariatric surgeries were widely available, the weight loss observed in the study — around 6.5% on average — was most likely achieved through changes in lifestyle: better diets and more physical activity.

A 6.5% drop in weight may not sound dramatic. For someone who weighs 80 kilograms (~180 pounds), that’s just 5 kilograms (under 12 pounds). Yet the people who lost this amount of weight in their 40s and kept it off experienced significantly lower rates of heart attacks, strokes, diabetes, cancer, asthma, and chronic lung diseases like COPD in the following decades.

In one of the cohorts, participants who dropped from a BMI (body mass index) of 25 or greater to below 25 had a 48% lower risk of developing chronic disease than those who stayed overweight. Another cohort showed a 57% lower risk. In yet another, those who lost weight were 19% less likely to die of any cause over the next 35 years compared to those who remained overweight.

“The study is important because it provides evidence of the relationship between weight loss and both cardiovascular disease and mortality, which hasn’t been studied enough,” Dr. Aayush Visaria, a clinical researcher at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, told CNN.

Lifestyle, Not Just Numbers

This wasn’t about crash diets or miracle drugs. It was about ordinary people making lasting changes like eating more fruits and vegetables, exercising more regularly, and gradually shedding pounds.

And while BMI was the main metric used to track weight in the study, experts caution not to read too much into it.

“There’s so many variables that might play into how someone’s body composition changes, even though maybe their weight might not change as much,” Visaria said.

That’s because BMI doesn’t distinguish between muscle and fat, or show where fat is stored. Fat wrapped around organs — called visceral fat — is far more harmful than fat under the skin. Other studies have shown that this kind of deep belly fat plays a bigger role in disease than weight alone.

Yet even with that limitation, the new study’s results were consistent. Participants who achieved and maintained a healthy weight enjoyed measurable health advantages over time, regardless of sex or starting fitness level. Importantly, they also tended to remain more physically active as they aged, while inactivity rose in all other groups.

Remember what we discussed in our previous article? Image generated using Sora/ChatGPT

Small Loss, Big Commitment

Sustaining even a modest weight loss takes effort, especially in a society that often makes healthy choices harder. That’s why both authors and outside experts agree that public policy must support individual efforts.

“Healthy foods and opportunities for physical activity need to be more accessible in modern societies to help curb the health impacts associated with obesity,” Strandberg said.

In other words, while personal motivation matters, the environment does too — whether that’s having access to fresh produce or safe places to walk or bike.

“I hope the findings will inspire people to see that lifestyle changes can lead to major health improvements and a longer life,” Strandberg said in a press release. “This is particularly important today as more people are overweight than when the collection of our research data began 35 years ago.”

As the science around weight, health, and longevity continues to evolve, one message grows clearer: small steps taken in midlife can echo well into old age — and even modest victories are worth the effort.

The findings were published in JAMA Network Open.