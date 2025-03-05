Facebook

Video via the Chinese official state news agency Xinhua.

We have a new entry on the ever-growing “Robots and algorithms doing things no one asked them to do” list. Introducing the G1 robot, a humanoid machine with impressive balance, smooth agility, and — unexpectedly — kung fu skills. Yes, it can punch. Yes, it can pull off a roundhouse kick. And yes, that begs the question: why?

Every robot was kung fu fighting

G1 first appeared on the global stage at China’s Spring Festival Gala, one of the most-watched TV events in the world. Its debut, however, was a little awkward, showcasing a humanoid figure that seemed more of a novelty than a serious technological breakthrough.

That changed quickly. In January, Unitree, the company behind G1, demonstrated the robot effortlessly jogging across uneven terrain. Now, it’s showing off complex martial arts moves, proving how much humanoid robots are advancing in terms of coordination, stability, and movement precision.

The G1 exhibits remarkable coordination and flexibility with 23 degrees of freedom (DoF). Image credits: Unitree.

The G1 comes with a price tag of 99,000 yuan (US$13,622) and is equipped with 43 joints and advanced mimicry learning capabilities. This allows it to perform highly dynamic actions with remarkable precision. But what’s even more fascinating is how it learns.

Learning before existing

Before G1 ever takes a physical step, its training begins in a virtual world. Unitree leverages NVIDIA’s Isaac AI-driven robotics platform, where the robot first learns the fundamentals of movement.

From there, G1 is shown a digital twin — another humanoid robot performing actions. Using motion capture and video data, it observes and gradually refines its skills, mirroring the process humans use when learning by imitation. Over time, the robot’s movements become more complex, fluid, and customizable.

A promotional image showing some features of the G1 robot. Image credits: Unitree.

This blend of simulation-based training and real-world refinement is a major step forward in robotics, making humanoid machines significantly more adaptable.

Beyond its acrobatics, one of the most remarkable aspects of the G1 is that it’s open source.

Open-source robots

Much like DeepSeek made headlines not just for its affordability but for its open-source accessibility, Unitree has made its training data, algorithms, and hardware specifications publicly available on GitHub. This means developers, researchers, and robotics enthusiasts can explore, tweak, and enhance G1’s capabilities in ways even its creators might not anticipate.

The dataset includes an interactive mesh and inverse kinematics algorithms, allowing G1 to monitor joint positions, limitations, and motion efficiency. In short, it can learn and optimize movements autonomously, whether it’s performing a kung fu routine or something more practical.

Despite the flashy martial arts demo, Unitree insists that G1 is built for practical applications — not combat. The company envisions its humanoid robot assisting in workplaces, homes, and even hospitals, handling repetitive and complex tasks.

However, because the robot is open source, its potential extends far beyond Unitree’s vision. Researchers, engineers, and AI developers now have a powerful humanoid platform they can customize for various real-world applications — from rehabilitation and elder care to industrial automation and education.

Despite its impressive capabilities, G1 raises a bigger question — are we ready to accept robots like this in our daily lives?

For now, G1 is an impressive display of engineering, a symbol of how far robotics has come. But whether we embrace robots as co-workers, assistants, or even companions remains an open question — one that society will have to answer in the years to come.