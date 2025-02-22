Facebook

The Atlantic and Mediterranean diets have a lot in common, but they’re not identical. Image credits: Michelle Henderson.

For years, the Mediterranean Diet has dominated conversations about healthy eating, and for good reason. The Mediterranean Diet, which emphasizes fresh vegetables, fruits, whole grains, nuts, and healthy fats like olive oil, has been shown to have heart-protective, anti-inflammatory, and longevity-promoting benefits.

But fewer people know about the Atlantic Diet.

Less famous but no less nutritious, this diet is deeply rooted in the coastal regions of Portugal and Spain — much like the Mediterranean diet. A new study compared the two diets, finding that the Atlantic Diet is just as good as the Mediterranean one. In fact, it may even be a bit healthier (and cheaper) in some regards.

What is the Atlantic Diet?

If you’ve never heard of the Atlantic Diet, you’re not alone. While researchers have studied the Mediterranean Diet extensively, the Atlantic Diet is still emerging in scientific circles. Yet, this diet — rich in seafood, whole grains, and seasonal produce — is good for your heart health, metabolic function, and longevity.

The two diets are similar in many regards, emphasizing healthy fats, less meat, and fruits or vegetables as well as physical and social activity. The Atlantic Diet is more prevalent in northern Spain and Portugal, whereas the Mediterranean one is more prevalent in the south. But there are also significant differences.

Adapted from Guiné et al, 2025.

The Atlantic is all about fresh and seasonal foods, as well as hearty dishes. It has a particular focus on seafood, whole grains, legumes, and a bit more dairy products than the Mediterranean Diet. Fish, especially oily varieties like sardines and mackerel, play a central role, providing heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids. Vegetables such as cabbage, turnips, and onions, along with rye, maize, and potatoes, are staple ingredients, reflecting the region’s cooler climate and agricultural traditions.

Unlike many modern diets, the Atlantic Diet maintains traditional cooking methods like boiling, grilling, baking, and stewing. Atlantic foods often include hearty soups. Dairy, including cheese, yogurt, and butter, is consumed moderately, while olive oil remains the primary fat source. Red wine, in small amounts, is also a customary part of meals, mirroring Mediterranean traditions.

However, there are also differences. Whereas the Mediterranean Diet (MD) uses more wheat, the Atlantic relies more on rye and corn. Where MD favors more legumes, AD features more potatoes and cabbages. And where MD uses more citrus fruits like oranges and lemons, AD includes more apples, pears, and plums. Soups and stews are more important in AD than MD.

The Mediterranean Diet has long been a staple. But the Atlantic Diet is probably just as good (or even better). Image via Unsplash.

How do the two diets compare in terms of health?

The Mediterranean Diet has been studied extensively and is linked to a lower risk of heart disease, obesity, diabetes, and even cognitive decline. But could the Atlantic Diet offer similar benefits?

The AD has been far less studied, but there is some research on it nonetheless.

A 2010 study in Portugal examined the relationship between the Southern European Atlantic Diet (SEAD) and heart disease. Researchers found that adherence to the Atlantic Diet reduced the risk of myocardial infarction (heart attack) significantly, suggesting that this diet might be just as heart-friendly as the Mediterranean Diet. In fact, some heart markers were better for people who followed the Atlantic Diet than the Mediterranean Diet.

Why? The Atlantic Diet emphasizes fatty fish rich in omega-3s, known to lower bad cholesterol, reduce inflammation, and improve blood vessel function. The high fiber intake from whole grains and legumes also helps regulate blood pressure.

A 2023 study also found that older adults who followed the Atlantic Diet had higher gray matter density in their brains, a marker for better cognitive health and reduced risk of dementia. Furthermore, fermented dairy, fiber-rich vegetables, and whole grains promote gut microbiome diversity, which is essential for digestion, immunity, and overall health. Some researchers suggest that the Atlantic Diet might have an advantage over the Mediterranean Diet because it incorporates a wider variety of prebiotic and probiotic foods.

Why haven’t we heard more about the Atlantic Diet?

Despite its clear benefits, the Atlantic Diet remains relatively unknown. A part of this boils down to hype and trends.

While the Mediterranean Diet boasts glamorous, colorful dishes like Greek salads and Italian pasta, the Atlantic Diet is simpler and heartier, often consisting of soups, stews, and boiled fish. It’s less Instagram-worthy and less fancy, though very healthy and nutritious. The Mediterranean Diet was championed by multiple countries and recognized by UNESCO, while the Atlantic Diet has not been internationally promoted in the same way. Hopefully, that will start to change.

Also, the Atlantic Diet has received far less scientific attention. There’s not been enough spotlight on the Atlantic diet because it’s similar to the Mediterranean one and it’s hard to find more people who adhere to it.

The Mediterranean Diet will always be a gold standard, but it’s time to put the Atlantic Diet on the map.

As research continues to explore the benefits of the Atlantic Diet, one thing is clear: Portugal’s lesser-known super diet deserves a seat at the global table.