Dorian is nolonger a tropical storm and was now upgraded to a hurricane, impacting PuertoRico and the Virgin Islands. The hurricane could soon turn into a majorcyclone, with a good chance of slamming Florida’s Atlantic Coast by Labor Day.

Florida gets ready for the arrival of Dorian. Credit: Flickr

Dorian isnow moving northwest in the Atlantic with sustained winds of up to 85 mph. ByFriday it should strengthen, smack the northern Bahamas on Sunday and likelycrash somewhere along the Florida or Georgia coasts on Monday with sustainedwinds around 125 mph.

“People have got to be ready before Sunday,” Ken Graham, director of the United States National Hurricane Center, said.

The affected areas in the US will feel tropical-storm force winds — at least 39 mph — on Sunday. And the center could pause before it runs into the land — potentially whipping cities with inches and inches of rain an hour.

Florida GovernorRon DeSantis already declared a state of emergency for 26 counties and urgedall residents on the coast to get ready for the storm.

“It’s important for Floridians on the East Coast to monitor this storm closely,” DeSantis said. “Every Florida resident should have seven days of supplies, including food, water, and medicine, and should have a plan in case of disaster.”

Dorian has cleared the Caribbean Sea, but not before lashing the British and US Virgin Islands — first as a tropical storm and then as a Category 1 hurricane — on Wednesday.

Localauthorities declared a state of emergency as trees toppled and power lines wentdown on the islands.

And whilethe storm was strong, the response was swift. Restoration processes beganaround 4 p.m. local time in the St. Thomas and St. John districts, and about25,000 power outages in St. Croix were restored around 7 p.m. local timeWednesday, Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority Director of CommunicationsJean Greaux said.

“Within an hour of its passage, The Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority mobilized crews to conduct a damage assessment. We immediately commenced restoration of service. Crews are now dispersed addressing isolated or pocket outages in a few locations,” Greaux said.

PresidentTrump approved an emergency declaration in the U.S. Virgin Islands on Wednesdaynight. The president had declared a state of emergency in Puerto Rico onTuesday ahead of the storm’s expected arrival.