Tropical Storm Dorian is on track to slam the Caribbean, including Puerto Rico — an island still grappling with the devastation of Hurricane Maria. US President Donald Trump has already declared a state of emergency, with the national guard already in place.

Credit: Flickr

Dorian isconsidered a very compact storm, with tropical-storm-force winds, ranging from39 mph to 73 mph, extending only 45 miles from the center. Dorian is expectedto dump up to 10 inches of rain over the Windward Islands and up to 8 inches inBarbados and Dominica.

But itcould also become a hurricane, according to meteorologists. Dorian is forecastto intensify into a hurricane after it passes the Windward Islands and movesinto the Caribbean Sea. Dorian is the fourth named storm of this hurricaneseason, which is now on its peak.

ADVERTISEMENT

Puerto Ricans are scrambling to stock up on supplies before Dorian approaches Wednesday evening. Rescue teams are also preparing for the storm. A team of over 200 people from nearly 30 different fire departments in South Florida were preparing for deployment to the Caribbean and Puerto Rico.

“We ask our citizens to stay calm, not speculate on the possibilities, stay informed from official news sources, take necessary precautions and to know that the PRNG is vigilant and ready to assist them if necessary,” said Maj. Gen. Jose J. Reyes from Puerto Rico National Guard.

Puerto Ricohas struggled to recover from the back-to-back 2017 hurricanes that killedabout 3,000 people just months after the territory filed for bankruptcy torestructure $120 billion of debt and pension obligations.

“Wow! Yetanother big storm heading to Puerto Rico. Will it ever end?” Trump wrote onTwitter. Trump, who has been criticized for his administration’s response tothe 2017 storms, has accused the island’s leaders of squandering billions indisaster relief aid.

Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vazquez declared a state of emergency late on Monday. She said there would be about 360 shelters open across the island.

ADVERTISEMENT