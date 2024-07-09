Facebook

View of Hurricane Beryl from the International Space Station on July 1.

We’re firmly in the hurricane season, and Beryl is the first Category 5 hurricane of this calendar year. Beryl has left a trail of destruction behind it, from the Caribbean islands to the Gulf Coast of the US. It reached speeds of 160mph (257km/h), becoming one of the earliest Category 5 hurricanes in recorded history.

It was also amplified by climate change.

Beryl is one of the earliest big hurricanes

The hurricane has so far killed over 20 people and caused damage of at least $5 billion.

It started as a tropical wave off the coast of West Africa and rapidly intensified into a tropical storm due to favorable conditions — including warmer sea surface temperatures. Over a few days, Beryl became a hurricane and continued to strengthen, reaching Category 4 status before making landfall in Grenada. From here it intensified even more to a Category 5 hurricane. Hurricanes are categorized from 1 to 5 on a scale based on their sustained wind speeds.

After fluctuating between categories, Beryl made multiple landfalls, including in Tulum, Mexico, and finally near Matagorda, Texas, where it weakened to a tropical depression.

Beryl’s remarkable intensity and rapid development suggest a potentially dangerous hurricane season is upon us.

Scientists have noted that Beryl’s extreme winds and heavy precipitation were likely strengthened by climate change, though natural variability also played a role.

Hurricanes form over warm ocean waters when moist air rises and creates a low-pressure area at the surface, causing surrounding air to rush in. As this air heats and rises, it cools and condenses, forming clouds and releasing latent heat. This further warms the system and allows it to grow. The Coriolis effect due to Earth’s rotation causes the system to spin, and if conditions such as warm sea surface temperatures, low wind shear, and ample moisture persist, the system can intensify into a hurricane with powerful winds.

Warm water can feed a hurricane and make it much stronger. Image credits: Weather.gov.

Hurricanes and climate change

Hurricanes are a very natural phenomenon. However, they can be accentuated by climate heating.

Hotter waters can feed hurricanes by providing more energy and moisture to the storm system. As sea surface temperatures rise, the water evaporates more quickly, adding more moisture to the air above. This moist air then rises, condenses, and releases latent heat, which further warms the surrounding air and lowers the pressure at the storm’s center.

This process intensifies the hurricane, leading to stronger winds and heavier rainfall. Warmer waters also allow the storm to maintain its strength over a longer period and potentially reach higher intensities, making the hurricanes more powerful and destructive.

It’s hard to link global, large-scale phenomena like climate change to individual events like a hurricane. But all things being equal, warmer seas mean more powerful hurricanes — and this is basically what we’re seeing now.

Hurricane Beryl makes landfall on July 8, 2024, near Matagorda, Texas as seen from the KHGX radar.

More extreme weather events

As global temperatures continue to rise due to climate heating, the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events are becoming more pronounced. This is exactly what researchers projected, and it’s exactly what’s happening now.

This trend is driven by the accumulation of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. Primarily, these are from human activities such as burning fossil fuels, deforestation, and industrial processes. The increase in atmospheric carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases traps more heat in the Earth’s atmosphere. And this heat causes a cascade of effects that disrupt weather patterns and increase the likelihood of extreme events.

Beyond hurricanes, climate heating also encourages other extreme weather phenomena. Heatwaves are becoming more common and severe, leading to record-breaking temperatures and prolonged periods of excessive heat that can have devastating effects on health, agriculture, and infrastructure. This is what’s happening in California now, for instance, where an intense heatwave is causing record-breaking temperatures.

Warmer air also holds more moisture, which can result in heavier and more intense rainfall events. This increases the risk of flooding, particularly in areas unaccustomed to such conditions. Conversely, in regions where the atmosphere becomes drier, the risk of wildfires escalates, leading to more frequent and intense fire seasons.

Additionally, the changing climate is altering weather patterns in ways that make extreme events more likely. The jet stream, a major driver of weather in the northern hemisphere, is being affected by the warming Arctic. As the temperature difference between the Arctic and the equator decreases, the jet stream can become more erratic, leading to prolonged periods of extreme weather, whether it be heat, cold, or storms.

Our reality and our future

These shifts are not just theoretical predictions for the future — they’re observable trends unfolding before our very eyes.

Over the past few decades, data has shown a clear increase in the number and severity of extreme weather events globally. Communities around the world are experiencing the impacts of these changes firsthand, from devastating hurricanes and floods to intense droughts and wildfires. The economic costs are substantial, with billions of dollars in damages and significant disruptions to livelihoods and ecosystems.

As communities rebuild and recover from Beryl’s impacts, it’s important to also keep in mind the broader lessons from this storm: more of this is coming. We can (and should) invest in local mitigation and resilience, but without tackling the long-term problem of reducing our greenhouse gas emissions, this type of event will only become worse.

Countries must work together to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and implement policies that support sustainable development. International aid and disaster relief efforts are also crucial in supporting affected regions in the aftermath of powerful hurricanes.

