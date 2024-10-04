Facebook

As Hurricane Helene ravaged the Southeast US, millions of people lost power in Florida, Virginia, and everywhere in between. Days later, many were still in the darkness, as highlighted by this photo released by the National Weather Service.

Satellite imagery from the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) Day-Night band onboard the NOAA-20 satellite captured the impact of Hurricane Helene.

The first image taken on September 28, shows the storm near the Yucatán Peninsula before moving northward, eventually making landfall in Florida. The second image (above) from September 28, 2024, reveals power outages in parts of northern Florida, southern Georgia, and South and North Carolina.

As of Wednesday, October 2, there were still over a million power outages:

408,904 in South Carolina

315,088 in North Carolina

298,766 in Georgia

26,669 in Florida

25,963 in Virginia

Yes electricity is far from the only concern for the people affected by Helene.

Helene hit hard

Hurricane Helene ravaged the Southeastern United States in September 2024. It left a trail of destruction spanning from the Yucatán Peninsula to the Midwestern United States.

Map plotting the storm’s track and intensity. Image via NASA.

Helene’s landfall in the Big Bend region of Florida was historic. With sustained winds of 140 mph, it became the strongest hurricane on record to strike the area. The region, typically less prone to direct hits from hurricanes, faced unprecedented challenges as the storm tore through the landscape. Buildings were obliterated, power lines were torn down, and communities were left in ruins. In some areas, 90% of homes were destroyed​.

The storm surge accompanying Helene was also devastating. Some coastal towns experienced surges of nearly 10 feet, flooding homes, businesses, and critical infrastructure. Across Florida, storm surges reached up to 7 feet, particularly in Tampa, adding to the widespread flooding that followed​.

At least 191 people lost their lives, making this the deadliest hurricane to hit the United States since Maria in 2017. Helene’s impact was felt across several states. North Carolina experienced the highest toll, followed by South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Survivors in these states now struggle to access clean water, safe shelter, clear roads, gasoline and food. Economic damages from the storm have been estimated to exceed $27 billion.

Robert Gaudet, the founder and CEO of the Cajun Navy, a volunteer disaster rescue and response team, told CNN this is worse than anything he’s seen.

“When there’s feet of mud filling up properties and homes and an entire town is washed into a lake … and it’s not just what you see, but it’s where you can drive for hours and hours and see the destruction and damage, you lose a sense of how life has been and how it is for you really quickly.”

“We do a lot of [disaster aid] and to hear that over 100 individuals have lost their lives — and those are the ones who have been recovered so far, it’s really horrible,” he said.

The Role of Climate Change in Intensifying Hurricanes

The hurricane seen from the ISS.

While it’s always difficult to tie individual events to climate change, this is exactly the type of extreme weather amplification we’d expect to see.

Warmer ocean temperatures, a key ingredient for hurricane formation, are increasing the likelihood of rapid intensification events like Helene. Scientists have long warned that climate change is likely to make storms stronger and more destructive. Sadly, Helene stands as a testament to those predictions​.

The combination of high sea surface temperatures, favorable atmospheric conditions, and the presence of the Central American gyre all played critical roles in the development of Helene. As the Atlantic hurricane season becomes more active, it is clear that we are entering a new era of climate-driven extreme weather, one that demands urgent action to mitigate future impacts​.