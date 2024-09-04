Facebook

“A tiger is a large-hearted gentleman with boundless courage and when he is exterminated – as exterminated he will be unless public opinion rallies to his support – India will be the poorer by having lost the finest of her fauna.”

So said Jim Corbett, a man whose fate was bound to that of the tigers, some 80 years ago. Corbett was an avid photographer who strongly advocated the need to protect India’s wildlife from extermination — as you may tell, he was particularly fond of tigers.

Tigers, once spread across across vast swaths of Asia, are now confined to a mere 5% of their original range. Their numbers have dwindled from an estimated 100,000 in the early 1900s to just a few thousand today. Unless something significant changes fast, they will disappear as a wild species, and tomorrow’s generation will only see them in pictures and zoos.

The Root Causes: Why Are Tigers Disappearing?

The threats to tigers are all linked deeply with human activity.

Habitat loss remains the most significant threat. As forests are cleared for agriculture, infrastructure development, and urban expansion, tigers lose their homes and prey. With fewer places to hunt and raise their young, tigers are forced into smaller, isolated pockets of land, making them more vulnerable to extinction.

Poaching is another grave threat. Tiger parts are highly valued in illegal wildlife markets, driven largely by demand in Asia for traditional medicines, exotic pets, and status symbols. Despite international laws banning the trade of tiger parts, poaching persists, fueled by organized crime networks and weak law enforcement. Most importantly, tiger parts are being used in traditional Chinese medicine more and more. Practitioners demand tiger bones and organs to “treat” various conditions.

Climate change is the silent but growing threat. Rising temperatures and erratic weather patterns are altering the landscapes tigers depend on. In the Sundarbans, a vast mangrove forest straddling India and Bangladesh, rising sea levels threaten one of the largest populations of Bengal tigers. As saltwater encroaches into freshwater ecosystems, the delicate balance that sustains both tigers and their prey is disrupted.

Tigers once roamed large swaths of Asia — they’ve had to withdraw more and more.

It’s not all bad for tigers

Despite the grim outlook, there have been pockets of success. India, home to over half of the world’s wild tigers, has made significant strides in conservation. Through a combination of strict anti-poaching measures, habitat restoration, and community engagement, India’s tiger population has seen a steady increase over the past decade. The country’s network of protected areas and wildlife corridors has provided a model for other tiger range countries.

Yet, for every success story, there are countless failures. In Southeast Asia, tiger populations continue to decline. Countries like Cambodia and Vietnam have lost their tigers entirely in the wild. Even in areas where tigers are slowly recovering, the gains are fragile. Without sustained commitment, funding, and political will, these victories could quickly unravel.

Something else that research has highlighted is how important local communities are for tiger conservation.

Nepal is a good example. Nepal’s tigers are reaping important benefits and at the heart of tiger conservation is the role of local communities. Many of the areas that tigers inhabit are also home to indigenous peoples and rural communities. For these communities, living alongside tigers can be both a blessing and a curse. Tigers may prey on livestock, leading to economic losses, or, in rare cases, pose a threat to human safety.

However, when local communities are empowered and involved in conservation efforts, the results can be transformative. Programs that provide incentives for protecting wildlife, such as community-managed tourism or compensation schemes for livestock losses, have shown promise. In Nepal, for example, local communities have played a pivotal role in doubling the country’s tiger population over the past decade.

Why This is Our Last Chance

The window for saving tigers is closing fast. As their numbers dwindle, genetic diversity decreases, making populations more susceptible to disease and other threats. Small, isolated populations face a high risk of inbreeding, which can further hasten their decline.

Moreover, the ongoing destruction of habitats continues to shrink the land available for tigers, pushing them closer to human settlements and increasing the likelihood of conflict. Without immediate and decisive action, we could soon reach a tipping point where tiger populations become too small to recover.

Why you should care about this

The fate of the tiger is not just a regional issue; it is a global one. Tigers are essential for many ecosystems — without top predators, ecosystems can spral out of control. Tigers are also part of our shared natural heritage, and their survival should be a global concern. International organizations, governments, NGOs, and the private sector all have roles to play — and so do you.

As an individual, you have the power to make a difference. Support organizations that are actively working to protect tigers and their habitats. Be an informed consumer; avoid products that harm tiger habitats or are linked to the illegal wildlife trade. Advocate for stronger wildlife protection laws and policies. Raise awareness about the plight of tigers in your community and beyond.

We’re at an important crossroads for tigers. We can continue on our current trajectory, leading to further decline and eventual extinction. Or we can choose a new path—one that embraces coexistence, respects the natural world, and ensures that future generations inherit a planet teeming with life.

This is our last chance to save the tigers. The time to act is now.

